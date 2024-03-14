On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

PK: Utah State Men’s Basketball Loves Close Contests

Mar 14, 2024, 5:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGASMaybe sometime in the future all these amazingly close games will catch up to the Utah State basketball team.

Then again, with a ton of evidence, maybe this is simply what the 18th-ranked Aggies do. Leave it to everybody else to get all nervous.

“They like it close,” said coach Danny Sprinkle. “It drives me crazy, but they like it.”

Bump it up a notch, coach. The Aggies may love it.

They sure did Thursday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center, where the Aggies had to sweat out another nail-biter. Failing to put away pesky Fresno State despite having multiple chances, top-seeded USU finally had enough and outscored the Bulldogs by 12 points in the overtime period to win 87-75 and advance to Friday’s Mountain West tournament semifinals.

RELATED STORIES

“We like when the stakes are high,” said forward Great Osobor, who played one minute shy of the maximum 45 in scoring 29 points to go with 17 rebounds.

Nothing new there.

For several weeks now, the stakes have been high. And nearly every time, the Aggies have come away on top.

Two weeks ago in Fresno, they needed  Darius Brown to bank in a miracle three-pointer in the final seconds just to force overtime. Somehow, despite playing poorly, the Aggies’ magic show prevailed.

“We knew it would come down to the last eight minutes of the game, just like it did at their place,” Sprinkle said.

By this time, close games only serve to infuse large doses of confidence into the players. It’s been that way all conference season, going back as recently as last week when Brown’s last-second three-point shot beat New Mexico to clinch the program’s first outright Mountain West regular-season championship.

Top dogs in sports always get the opposition’s best shot. Again, the Aggies were ready for the latest test.

“As soon we’ve seen it was going OT, we were (like), oh, yeah, we’re going to go take this and dominate,” said reserve guard Javon Jackson.

With starting guard Mason Falslev nursing an injury that prevented him from playing, the Aggies needed help to offset the loss. The birthday fellow was happy to oblige.

On his 22nd birthday, Jackson gave his team an excellent present. Playing 31 minutes, he scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

His accuracy was desperately needed in a game in which starting guards Ian Martinez and Darius Brown combined to go 7-of-29 from the field. Perhaps the biggest shot of the game came from Jackson, who buried a three-pointer in the overtime’s first possession to give the Aggies the lead for good.

“I never know when I’m going to get in the game, but when I do I’ve got to make an impact,” he said.

Anticipate more from Jackson going forward. Sprinkle said after the game he doesn’t expect Falslev to play on Friday.

As much as the Aggies miss Falslev’s tough, physical presence, they are fortunate to bring in a player of Jackson’s caliber off the bench. Sprinkle has been singing the player’s praises for weeks now.

“I told him a couple of weeks ago, every time he shoots, I feel like he’s going to make it,” Sprinkle said. “I really do.  He’s just got great touch. When the moment’s big, he’s one of those guys that wants the ball.”

The same goes for the Mountain West’s most valuable player this season. As Fresno State learned again, the bulldozing Osobor is a load to handle in the low post.

With their hand basically forced, the Bulldogs repeatedly fouled Osobor rather than allow him to power his way to the basket. The strategy worked to a degree, as he struggled (15 of 24) to make enough free throws that would have given USU some breathing room down the stretch of regulation.

Part of the issue might have been fatigue. He and Brown didn’t come out of the game until the final minute of overtime.

“You can see when they come out of the game, they’re pissed at me,” Sprinkle said. “And that’s what I want.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Vs. San Diego State Semifinal

It's fitting that back-to-back overtime games opened the Mountain West tournament after a wild season at the top of the conference.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Career Day From Javon Jackson Lifts No. 18 Utah State To Overtime Win

It's safe to assume Javon Jackson will fondly remember this birthday after a career-day led his team to a postseason win.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Is Determined To Play Tournament Games For Branden Carlson

There were a lot of questions as to whether or not Branden Carlson would suit up for the Runnin' Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Blowout Big 12 Tournament Loss To Texas Tech

BYU falls to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament. Takeaways from the game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Can Jazz Finish Season Successfully?

The Utah Jazz have one month remaining in the season, and having fallen out of the playoff race, what would make a successful final 17 games?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Injury Update On BYU Center Aly Khalifa After Big 12 Tournament Loss

The latest on BYU center Aly Khalifa after the loss to Texas Tech.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

PK: Utah State Men’s Basketball Loves Close Contests