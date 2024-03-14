On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Basketball Is Determined To Play Tournament Games For Branden Carlson

Mar 14, 2024, 5:15 PM

LAS VEGAS – There were a lot of questions as to whether or not Branden Carlson would suit up for the Runnin’ Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament before Wednesday’s blowout of ASU.

Obviously, those questions were answered- for a day at least. Still, the team understands that Carlson is giving his all for them and they want to do the same.

KSL reporter Sam Farnsworth caught up another Utah basketball star, Deivon Smith to talk about the team’s determination to play for the fifth-year senior regardless of his playing status through the conference tournament.

 

Deivon Smith On The Utes Playing For Branden Carlson

Smith acknowledged there were likely some doubts about Carlson playing at all through the Pac-12 Tournament.

Carlson didn’t put up huge numbers like fans are used to, but he did prove he needed to still be accounted for hitting 2-3 from the three in key moments of the game as well has going 2-4 from the field in 18 minutes of play.

“I think it keeps the other teams on their toes,” Smith said. “I think everyone ruled him out. It’s super courageous, super strong to play through that game. I know he’s in some pain. We all support him. We’re all with him and we’re going to play for him whether he plays or not. We definitely appreciate him.”

Smith, who was just one assist away from his fourth triple double of the season certainly did his part to contribute to the Utes getting it done for Carlson. The standout transfer accounted for 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in his 31 minutes of play.

How To Watch Utah Vs. Colorado In The Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinal

  • Time: 9:30 pm MT/ 8:30 pm PT
  • Place: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Channel: FS1

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

