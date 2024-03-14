On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Career Day From Javon Jackson Lifts No. 18 Utah State To Overtime Win

Mar 14, 2024, 6:13 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – As the years pass by, it’s safe to assume Utah State’s Javon Jackson will fondly remember his 22nd birthday as a career afternoon that led his team to a postseason resume-building win.

With Mason Falslev a late scratch because of injury, the sophomore guard responded with a career-high 16 points, including the first basket of overtime, helping the Aggies advance to a semifinal date with either San Diego State or UNLV with an 87-75 win over Fresno State in the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships.

“Javon got going in the first half and kept us in the game,” Danny Sprinkle said after Jackson scored ten first half points. We don’t even come close to winning that game without Javon.”

“I knew somebody had to come and pick it up because Mason (Falslev) was missing today,” the first-year Aggie said postgame. “The coach has been telling me all season to be ready, so I was ready.”

It was the third time in March that Jackson has played 26 minutes or more after not topping the 20-minute plateau since early January.

“Joker (Jackson) just steps up, man,” Sprinkle said with a smile after the win. He’s just got a great touch, and when the moment’s big, he’s one of those guys who wants the ball.”

About Javon Jackson

The 6’3 guard from Houston, Texas, made 25 starts in 2022-23 for Southern Nazarene. He earned Great American Conference Freshman of the Year and was named first-team all-conference after averaging 15.8 points per game with 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Jackson was named TABC all-state and the district Offensive Player of the Year as a senior at C.E. King High School in Houston. He averaged 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists as a senior.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 18 Utah State advances to the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships semifinals, where it will face the winner of No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 San Diego State. The semifinals tip off on Friday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

