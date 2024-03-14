Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Tape Of BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Kingsley Suamataia

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Suamataia’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 10.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the BYU standout “passes the look test.”

“The biggest thing that jumps out on tape about this guy that you’re absolutely gonna love is his pure athleticism,” the former NFL player said of Suamataia. “This guy can run…He can get out and move. He doesn’t move like your traditional offensive lineman.”

BYU LT Kingsley Suamataia sending this poor DB into helicopter mode to end this play 🚁🚁 pic.twitter.com/1AGfpBUGKv — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2024

In addition to his athleticism, Sylvester praised Suamataia’s ability for pulling at the line of scrimmage and getting up to the second and third levels vs. a defense, an ability that comes “extremely easy” to the Orem High product.

The NFL analyst also listed some concerns with Suamataia’s game but said improvement could come with coaching.

Sylvester said the best landing spot for the BYU tackle is “a veteran team that gets out and moves” like the Detroit Lions.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Suamataia, see the video above.

About Kingsley Suamataia

Before his time in college, Suamataia was a standout player for the Tigers or Orem High School in Utah. The highly-recruited five-star athlete chose to start his college career at the University of Oregon.

Following one season with the Ducks, the Utahn returned to the Beehive State and transferred to BYU.

Suamataia was a versatile player for the Ducks and Cougars. He played tackle on both the right and left sides of the offensive line.

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 12 games for the Cougars.

Last season, the tackle played in and started 10 games for BYU. Suamataia helped the Cougars to a 5-7 overall record, including 2-7 in league play, during their first year in the Big 12 Conference.

Suamataia was honored as second-team All-Big 12 for his play in 2023.

He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

Height: 6’ 5’’

Weight: 326 lbs.

Arm: 34 1/4’’

Hand: 10 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 5.04 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.74 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28″

Broad Jump: 9’ 2’’

