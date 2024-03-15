On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cedar Valley High students mourn teen who died from sudden illness

Mar 14, 2024, 9:58 PM | Updated: 10:40 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Students at Cedar Valley High School are mourning the sudden death of a 17-year-old student, with her friends and classmates in complete shock over what happened.

Elleia Rogers considered Reagan Fowler her best friend.

“We hung out every single day,” Elleia said. The high school juniors have many memories together, dating back to when they met in fifth grade.

Just like best friends do, they plan fun and sometimes silly future memories, too.

“We were going to move into an old ranch home together,” Rogers said. She continued, but her voice broke. “And so that is the one thing on my mind, like more than anything else.”

Reagan with her high school friends. (Courtesy: Friends of Reagan Fowler)

Elleia is now trying to imagine life without Reagan, after her best friend suddenly passed away on Monday.

“Their whole family is just, like, heartbroken and devastated. We all are,” she said.

The Cedar Valley High School student explained that Reagan started feeling sick last week.

“She told me, she was like, ‘I think it’s just a cold. Like, I think I’m fine,'” Elleia said.

Last Wednesday, she said Reagan texted her that she was staying home from school because she wanted to rest before her upcoming color guard competition. Elleia said Reagan even visited the doctor.

“They didn’t really know exactly what it was,” she said. She’d been in and out of hospitals and stuff like that, but for the most part, they thought she just had a head cold or something.”

Elleia found out Tuesday that Reagan died Monday, apparently after Reagan had laid down to rest.

Reagan Fowler was active at Cedar Valley High School, including as a member of the color guard team.

Reagan Fowler was active at Cedar Valley High School, including as a member of the color guard team. (GoFundMe)

It left friends and classmates like Alena Hatfield in utter disbelief.

“It’s such a mystery. Like, she just had an illness, and she fell asleep and never woke up?” Alena said. “And she was so young, and I just want to know how. Because how could a healthy, active, wonderful person die like that out of nowhere?”

Alena, a Cedar Valley High School senior, is in the marching band and explained that she’s used to seeing Reagan in color guard every day. Plus, the two live in the same neighborhood, are in the same ward, and attend church together.

Alena and Elleia talked about how the hallways now feel empty, and the school feeling cold and different. They said the school sent an email out about Reagan’s death and offered counselors for students who need help.

Both friends now want to help other classmates cope by holding a vigil.

“It’s just unbelievable that Reagan’s gone. And so many are mourning, grieving,” Alena said. “And I think it would mean a lot, at least to me, to see everyone come together.”

They may not know why Reagan died, but they know they need to honor her, the memories they have with her, and the impact Reagan leaves behind.

“She was just, she was such a beautiful personality,” Elleia said. “And I just wish that she knew how much we all love her, so much.”

The girls are still in the planning process but plan to hold the vigil in a park next week in the evening. In the meantime, a family friend set up a GoFundMe* to help Reagan’s family with funeral costs.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jen and Tyler Erickson show KSL’s Matt Gephardt sewer water...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Raw sewage floods basements but who’s responsible for the damages

raw sewage began flowing from a floor drain and into their home Tyler and Jen Erickson’s basement

14 minutes ago

Joshua Homer appears in court in Weber County on Oct. 18, 2022....

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV

Rapist at the center of KSL Investigation ‘Failure to Protect’ pleads guilty

Guilty: An accused serial predator in Utah, who’s had more than a decade of allegations against him is now a convicted rapist following a KSL Investigation.

14 minutes ago

Matt Frank Hoover walking to the Provo City Justice Court on Feb 29. (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers testify of chaotic scene 5 years ago in trial of man accused of killing Provo officer

The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners in 2019 is expected to end on Friday after prosecutors finished presenting evidence.

34 minutes ago

The scene of the hit-and-run accident on March 11...

Michael Houck

Police: Man suspected of ‘targeting’ pedestrian during life-threatening hit and run accident

A man accused of running a red light and hitting a woman, inflicting life-threatening injuries in early March, was arrested.

3 hours ago

Strong winds continued to batter the Wasatch Front Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)...

Shara Park

WEATHER ALERT: Strong, cold winds batter parts of Wasatch Front

Strong winds continue to batter the Wasatch Front Thursday, whipping bitter cold temperatures through South Weber.

3 hours ago

Weber State gaming lab...

Mike Anderson

Weber State researchers study impact of esports on physical, cognitive abilities

Weber State University has a new lab to used to study the impact of esports, physically and mentally.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Cedar Valley High students mourn teen who died from sudden illness