Cedar Valley High students mourn teen who died from sudden illness

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Students at Cedar Valley High School are mourning the sudden death of a 17-year-old student, with her friends and classmates in complete shock over what happened.

Elleia Rogers considered Reagan Fowler her best friend.

“We hung out every single day,” Elleia said. The high school juniors have many memories together, dating back to when they met in fifth grade.

Just like best friends do, they plan fun and sometimes silly future memories, too.

“We were going to move into an old ranch home together,” Rogers said. She continued, but her voice broke. “And so that is the one thing on my mind, like more than anything else.”

Elleia is now trying to imagine life without Reagan, after her best friend suddenly passed away on Monday.

“Their whole family is just, like, heartbroken and devastated. We all are,” she said.

The Cedar Valley High School student explained that Reagan started feeling sick last week.

“She told me, she was like, ‘I think it’s just a cold. Like, I think I’m fine,'” Elleia said.

Last Wednesday, she said Reagan texted her that she was staying home from school because she wanted to rest before her upcoming color guard competition. Elleia said Reagan even visited the doctor.

“They didn’t really know exactly what it was,” she said. She’d been in and out of hospitals and stuff like that, but for the most part, they thought she just had a head cold or something.”

Elleia found out Tuesday that Reagan died Monday, apparently after Reagan had laid down to rest.

It left friends and classmates like Alena Hatfield in utter disbelief.

“It’s such a mystery. Like, she just had an illness, and she fell asleep and never woke up?” Alena said. “And she was so young, and I just want to know how. Because how could a healthy, active, wonderful person die like that out of nowhere?”

Alena, a Cedar Valley High School senior, is in the marching band and explained that she’s used to seeing Reagan in color guard every day. Plus, the two live in the same neighborhood, are in the same ward, and attend church together.

Alena and Elleia talked about how the hallways now feel empty, and the school feeling cold and different. They said the school sent an email out about Reagan’s death and offered counselors for students who need help.

Both friends now want to help other classmates cope by holding a vigil.

“It’s just unbelievable that Reagan’s gone. And so many are mourning, grieving,” Alena said. “And I think it would mean a lot, at least to me, to see everyone come together.”

They may not know why Reagan died, but they know they need to honor her, the memories they have with her, and the impact Reagan leaves behind.

“She was just, she was such a beautiful personality,” Elleia said. “And I just wish that she knew how much we all love her, so much.”

The girls are still in the planning process but plan to hold the vigil in a park next week in the evening. In the meantime, a family friend set up a GoFundMe* to help Reagan’s family with funeral costs.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.