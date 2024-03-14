On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Basketball’s Time In Las Vegas Ends With Loss To Colorado

Mar 14, 2024, 11:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – The Runnin’ Utes paired against the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinal of the Pac-12 Tournament after blowing past ASU the night before.

Utah had to overcome an injury to star Branden Carlson that limited him against the Sun Devils and are hoping to pull another one off for the super senior against the Buffs.

The Utes and Colorado battled back and forth late in the first half after Utah had to dig themselves out of an early hole. The Buffs ultimately went into the locker room with a three-point lead, 33-30 over the Runnin’ Utes.

Utah kept battling, but the Buffs proved too much, 72-58.

How The Semifinal Round Of The Pac-12 Tournament Looks

Arizona beat USC handily in their matchup early in the day and will now face Oregon after they got by UCLA by the skin of their teeth. The Wildcats and Ducks are set to tipoff at 6:00 pm MT on Friday, March 15 and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The UCLA Bruins handled their business against the Oregon State Beavers and are now tasked with taking down the Oregon Ducks starting at 3:30 pm MT.

Stanford gave Washington State all they could, but ultimately couldn’t get it done against the Cougs who advanced to Friday’s semifinals. WSU will now take on Colorado who beat Utah in the last quarterfinal game of the night. That game will take place at 8:30 pm MT and can be viewed on FS1.

Looking Ahead At The Runnin’ Utes’ Schedule

The Runnin’ Utes will now wait to see if they have done enough to make a postseason tournament outside of the NCAA Tournament.

Starting Lineups Utah Utes Vs. Colorado

Utah Men Stats Leaders In Pac-12 Tournament

  • Scoring Leader:  Branden Carlson, Hunter Erickson – 13 points
  • Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 6 rebounds
  • Assists Leader:  Deivon Smith– 4 assists

Despite the elbow brace, Carlson finished as the leading scorer for the Utes with 13 points while also hauling in four rebounds.

Hunter Erickson tied with Carlson contributing 13 points as well for the Utes along with two rebounds and two assists.

Cole Bajema came in third with 10 points while adding two rebounds and one assist.

Gabe Madsen wrapped up the highest scorers for the Utes with nine points and brought down four rebounds.

Noteworthy Runnin’ Utes Stats In Pac-12 Tournament

The Utah men shot 33% from the field, 27% from the three, and 57% from their trips to the line.

The Utes collected 37 rebounds, 14 assists, three blocks, four steals and limited the turnovers to four.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Tape Of BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU Cougars offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Vs. San Diego State Semifinal

It's fitting that back-to-back overtime games opened the Mountain West tournament after a wild season at the top of the conference.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Career Day From Javon Jackson Lifts No. 18 Utah State To Overtime Win

It's safe to assume Javon Jackson will fondly remember this birthday after a career-day led his team to a postseason win.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Is Determined To Play Tournament Games For Branden Carlson

There were a lot of questions as to whether or not Branden Carlson would suit up for the Runnin' Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah State Men’s Basketball Loves Close Contests

“They like it close,” said coach Danny Sprinkle. “It drives me crazy, but they like it.”Bump it up a notch, coach. The Aggies may love it.

7 hours ago

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Blowout Big 12 Tournament Loss To Texas Tech

BYU falls to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament. Takeaways from the game.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Basketball’s Time In Las Vegas Ends With Loss To Colorado