Former Utah State Football Staffer Blaise Taylor Arrested On First-Degree Murder Charges

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Arkansas State star and former Utah State Football Defensive Analyst Blaise Taylor has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his pregnant girlfriend, according to Nashville police.

According to a statement posted online by police, Taylor was arrested on Thursday in Utah following a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Taylor was listed on Utah State’s website, but has been removed as of March 15, 2024.

Taylor’s girlfriend, Jade Benning, was taken to the hospital on February 25, 2023, and died a little over a week later on March 6.

ESPN story on the arrest Thursday of Blaise Taylor, a former Arkansas State star who had worked as a college football analyst and NFL scout, on charges of first-degree murder for the poisoning deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn child in 2023: https://t.co/3AGek57tTl — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 15, 2024

Homicide Unit Detectives believe that Taylor poisoned Benning before her hospital visit on February 25.

Following the deaths of Benning and her unborn child, Taylor moved to Utah and stepped into a position as a Senior Defensive Analyst for Utah State Football in June 2023.

Prior to his position at USU, Taylor worked as a Scout for the Tennessee Titans for over four years.

Officials with the Tennessee Titans and Texas A&M have confirmed to us they are aware of the charges and arrest. https://t.co/EqiISwMtJI — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) March 15, 2024

Going back even further, Taylor attended Arkansas State University and played football as a defensive back for four years.

He worked at Duke University for one year following graduation as a Defensive Grad Assistant Coach before stepping into his professional career.

Taylor is the son of Texas A&M football associate head coach Trooper Taylor.

