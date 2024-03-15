How To Watch, Listen, Stream NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday
Mar 15, 2024, 11:06 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – March Madness is around the corner. Before the action, we have to find out who will get a bid for the NCAA Tournament.
Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to Selection Sunday to see if your favorite team is among the 68 schools to compete.
What Is Selection Sunday?
Every year, following the conference championships, the NCAA selection committee convenes to select the 68 men’s and women’s college basketball teams to compete in March Madness.
32 teams are granted automatic entry into the tournament for winning their respective conference championships. The other 36 teams are decided by the committee.
It’s that time again…
Sign up for KSL Sports Bracket Mayhem NOW! We will remind you when it’s time to make your picks after #SelectionSunday.
You can also set up private groups with your friends/family 🏀https://t.co/Zc1TiySOTW
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 13, 2024
The selection committee is comprised of athletic directors and conference commissioners.
In addition to naming teams for the tournament, the committee also gives every school a seed in the bracket.
How To Watch Selection Sunday?
NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday will air on CBS and ESPN at 4 p.m. MST for the men’s bracket and at 6 p.m. MST for the women’s bracket.
Ways to Watch:
Television
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
The KSL Sports Zone will provide updates on local teams and the Selection Sunday process.
Online
Mobile
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.