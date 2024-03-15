How To Watch, Listen, Stream NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – March Madness is around the corner. Before the action, we have to find out who will get a bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to Selection Sunday to see if your favorite team is among the 68 schools to compete.

What Is Selection Sunday?

Every year, following the conference championships, the NCAA selection committee convenes to select the 68 men’s and women’s college basketball teams to compete in March Madness.

32 teams are granted automatic entry into the tournament for winning their respective conference championships. The other 36 teams are decided by the committee.

The selection committee is comprised of athletic directors and conference commissioners.

In addition to naming teams for the tournament, the committee also gives every school a seed in the bracket.

How To Watch Selection Sunday?

NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday will air on CBS and ESPN at 4 p.m. MST for the men’s bracket and at 6 p.m. MST for the women’s bracket.

Ways to Watch:

Television

CBS

ESPN

Streaming

Fubo

Sling TV

Paramount+

Hulu+ Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Mobile/Streaming Devices

CBS App

KSL Sports Zone

The KSL Sports Zone will provide updates on local teams and the Selection Sunday process.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

