Cruisin' With The Cougs: BYU Athletics Unveils Official Charter Cruise

Mar 15, 2024, 11:28 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Have you ever wanted to combine relaxation and sports? If you’re a BYU fan, this may be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

BYU Athletics announced a week-long cruise set to take off in April 2025 for the die-hard Cougar fans.

“BYU Athletics has partnered with Mountain America Credit Union for the first Cruisin’ With The Cougs,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said. “This cruise will take place in April of 2025. Some very special athletes from the past and some coaches will be there and you can join us!”

According to the BYU Cruise website, there will be themed events, behind-the-scenes stories, panel chats, competitions, meet & greets, never-before-seen highlight videos, and photo opportunities.

The cruise is set to leave from Los Angeles and hit Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta before returning.

The cruise is currently scheduled for April 11 to April 18 in 2025 but an official itinerary will be announced as the dates get closer.

The Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas has many amenities for all to enjoy including a water park, laser tag, ice skating rink, escape room, and dining and dessert options.

See the BYU Cruise website for pricing and more information.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Cruisin’ With The Cougs: BYU Athletics Unveils Official Charter Cruise