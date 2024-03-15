On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew Share Their Excitement To Join Raiders

Mar 15, 2024, 2:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins opened his introductory news conference with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday by emulating his new coach, Antonio Pierce.

RELATED STORIES

“Raiderrrsss!” Wilkins exclaimed before allowing the first question to be asked, in the same exuberant manner Pierce displayed following each victory after he took over coaching duties in the middle of last season.

Wilkins agreed this week to a four-year, $110 million contract, and quarterback Gardner Minshew agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal. Both players shared their excitement about joining the Raiders as the franchise prepares for its first offseason under Pierce.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman wore a three-piece, window-pane-themed black suit with white stripes, lined on the interior with playing cards, as he embraced his Sin City surroundings.

“I’ve had this thing for a little while but no better time than now to bring it out,” Wilkins said. “Vegas is obviously a great city, great place. There’s a lot to be excited about. Coach Pierce, his energy, and the things the team was able to do last year toward the end and during his time taking over. There’s a lot of great teammates, a lot of things to be excited about.”

Wilkins spent his first five seasons with Miami. He had a career-high nine sacks in 2023. Overall, he’s played in 81 games and recorded 20 1/2 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, 19 defended passes, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He should form an impressive duo with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

“There’s one big reason to definitely want to come here, and that’s number 98,” Wilkins said, referencing Crosby. “He’s obviously a heck of a player and I got a lot of respect for who he is and how he operates and how he plays. … Maxx is one of two of my favorite players in the league just because he does things the right way, just that work ethic, that grind and just how he does everything the right way.”

Wilkins will be reunited with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who had that job in Miami when he was drafted in 2019. That’s one of many reasons he feels like the Raiders are a good fit.

“I’m just such a character, just such an animated, sick, twisted individual,” he said. “I just love the game. I love the grind. You just feel that here. Just people who just love ball, just great energy and you can just kind of tell everybody’s accepting of who everybody is, and everybody’s just already themselves.”

Unlike Wilkins, Minshew will have to compete for playing time.

Las Vegas lacks a clear-cut starting quarterback after releasing veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. Aidan O’Connell was the starter for the majority of last season, but the Raiders could still make a move to bring in another QB.

Minshew started 13 games for Indianapolis last season, filling in capably after Anthony Richardson was injured.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to compete and this is a great one here,” Minshew said. “Excited to get in and compete with a team that I feel has a chance to be really good. I always have two goals for myself everywhere I go: get better and have fun. So, I look forward to getting here, working really hard, and to enjoy it.”

Minshew completed 305 of 490 passes (62.2%) for 3,305 yards, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and had an 84.6 passer rating last season.

RELATED: Raiders Agree To Hire Antonio Pierce As Their Next Head Coach, AP Source Says

Having played in several systems for Jacksonville (2019-20), Philadelphia (2021-22) and Indianapolis, Minshew is confident he’ll be able to catch on under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.

“I think at this point in my career, bounced around in college, bounced around a little bit in the NFL, so feel very confident in the ability to learn the offense, pick it up,” Minshew said. “And that’s one of the things I’m really excited to just dive into.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: L.A. Rams Sign Former Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Los Angeles Rams and former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aaron Donald Announces His Retirement After Standout 10-Year Career With Rams

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cruisin’ With The Cougs: BYU Athletics Unveils Official Charter Cruise

BYU fans won't want to miss this. BYU Athletics announced a week-long cruise set to take off in April 2025 for the die-hard Cougar fans.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Listen, Stream NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday

March Madness is around the corner. Here is how to watch Selection Sunday to see if your favorite team is among the 68 schools to compete.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State MBB Head Coach Danny Sprinkle Named Semifinalist For Naismith Coach Of Year

Utah State men's basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew Share Their Excitement To Join Raiders