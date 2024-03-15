Report: L.A. Rams Sign Former Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Los Angeles Rams and former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager.

Jimmy G. heads to Los Angeles

The NFL insiders reported Garoppolo’s move to L.A. on Friday, March 15. NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

“Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal,” Garafolo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A.”

The Super Bowl champion’s time with the Raiders lasted only one season.

In his lone year in Las Vegas, the Eastern Illinois product only played in seven games. Garoppolo missed time during the season because of injury and was benched for the Raiders’ final games of the year.

The Raiders posted an 8-9 record during Jimmy G’s time with the franchise.

In the seven games, Garoppolo threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 77.7.

About Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo first entered the league as a second round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2014. After three years in New England, the quarterback was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. During his time with the Patriots, New England won a pair of Super Bowls with Garoppolo backing up Tom Brady.

The quarterback then spent the next six years with the Niners. In 2023, he signed with the Raiders as a free agent.

In 81 games played in the NFL, Garoppolo has thrown for 15,494 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 51 interceptions with a completion rate of 67.4 percent.

Last season, Matthew Stafford and the Rams posted a 10-7 record and reached the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Garoppolo will miss the first couple of games of the 2024 season after getting suspended for violating the NFL’s PED policy.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

