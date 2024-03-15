On the Site:
Stadium of Fire contest
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

Mar 15, 2024, 4:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYKSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Vele’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 10.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the former Utah wideout helped his draft stock improve with a strong showing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

“He had an amazing Combine. I think that helped him out a ton,” Sylvester said of Vele.

On the football field, the former NFL player said that he loves Vele’s talent when it comes to running routes as a receiver.

“One, he puts defenders in a box…he runs all the routes,” Sylvester praised the draft prospect.

Sylvester went on to discuss Vele’s football IQ and ability to catch the football. The analyst went on to say that the Utes didn’t use Vele like other schools used their wide receivers and his lack of stats was impacted by that.

Sylvester thinks that Vele will land in the NFL Draft as a Day 3 pick. “He goes into the right situation, he’ll take off,” Sylvester said.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Vele, see the video above.

About Devaughn Vele

RELATED STORIES

Before his time at the University of Utah, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Rancho Bernardo High School.

After high school, Vele joined the Utes ahead of the 2019 season.

He went on to play five seasons at Utah. During his time in Salt Lake City, Vele recorded 123 receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games played. Eight of Vele’s touchdowns came in his final two seasons at Utah.

The wideout helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Vele declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

Devaughn Vele at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Khyiris Tonga Signs Deal With Arizona Cardinals

Former BYU Cougars defensive tackle and NFL free agent Khyiris Tonga agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sua Opeta Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Weber State offensive lineman and NFL free agent Sua Opeta agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: L.A. Rams Sign Former Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Los Angeles Rams and former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew Share Their Excitement To Join Raiders

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins opened his introductory news conference with the Raiders by emulating his new coach, Antonio Pierce.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aaron Donald Announces His Retirement After Standout 10-Year Career With Rams

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cruisin’ With The Cougs: BYU Athletics Unveils Official Charter Cruise

BYU fans won't want to miss this. BYU Athletics announced a week-long cruise set to take off in April 2025 for the die-hard Cougar fans.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele