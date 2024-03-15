Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Vele’s potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 10.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the former Utah wideout helped his draft stock improve with a strong showing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

“He had an amazing Combine. I think that helped him out a ton,” Sylvester said of Vele.

On the football field, the former NFL player said that he loves Vele’s talent when it comes to running routes as a receiver.

.@devaughn_vele caught five passes for 62 yards against USC including this strike for a TD! Devaughn has scored four touchdowns in his last five games. 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/MJ8tPPzuz7 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 19, 2022

“One, he puts defenders in a box…he runs all the routes,” Sylvester praised the draft prospect.

Sylvester went on to discuss Vele’s football IQ and ability to catch the football. The analyst went on to say that the Utes didn’t use Vele like other schools used their wide receivers and his lack of stats was impacted by that.

Sylvester thinks that Vele will land in the NFL Draft as a Day 3 pick. “He goes into the right situation, he’ll take off,” Sylvester said.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Vele, see the video above.

About Devaughn Vele

Before his time at the University of Utah, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Rancho Bernardo High School.

After high school, Vele joined the Utes ahead of the 2019 season.

He went on to play five seasons at Utah. During his time in Salt Lake City, Vele recorded 123 receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games played. Eight of Vele’s touchdowns came in his final two seasons at Utah.

The wideout helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Vele declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’

