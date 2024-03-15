On the Site:
Stadium of Fire contest
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sua Opeta Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mar 15, 2024, 4:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State offensive lineman and NFL free agent Sua Opeta agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sua Opeta signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers announced Opeta’s addition on Friday, March 15.

RELATED: 2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

“We’ve agreed to terms with G Sua Opeta,” the Buccaneers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Wildcat spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier in the offseason, the Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.

The only other left guard currently on Tampa Bay’s offensive line is Logan Stenberg.

RELATED STORIES

About Sua Opeta

Before his NFL career, Opeta was a standout player for the Wildcats. He was named First Team All-Big Sky for his play in 2017 and 2018.

After his college career at Weber State, the Utah native signed with the Eagles in 2019 after he wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft.

During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Opeta played in 38 games. He started 10 of those contests.

In the 2022 season, Opeta helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

Last season, Philadelphia posted an 11-6 record. The Eagles reached the NFL Playoffs in 2023. However, Philadelphia was eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Buccaneers.

In 2023, the Buccaneers had a 9-8 record in the regular season. Tampa Bay beat the Eagles in the Wild Card round before falling to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisonal Round.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Khyiris Tonga Signs Deal With Arizona Cardinals

Former BYU Cougars defensive tackle and NFL free agent Khyiris Tonga agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Praises Football IQ Of Draft Prospect Devaughn Vele

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: L.A. Rams Sign Former Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Los Angeles Rams and former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew Share Their Excitement To Join Raiders

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins opened his introductory news conference with the Raiders by emulating his new coach, Antonio Pierce.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aaron Donald Announces His Retirement After Standout 10-Year Career With Rams

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cruisin’ With The Cougs: BYU Athletics Unveils Official Charter Cruise

BYU fans won't want to miss this. BYU Athletics announced a week-long cruise set to take off in April 2025 for the die-hard Cougar fans.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Sua Opeta Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers