Sua Opeta Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State offensive lineman and NFL free agent Sua Opeta agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sua Opeta signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers announced Opeta’s addition on Friday, March 15.

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

“We’ve agreed to terms with G Sua Opeta,” the Buccaneers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Wildcat spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

We’ve agreed to terms with G Sua Opeta. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TViYxB9com — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 15, 2024

Earlier in the offseason, the Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.

The only other left guard currently on Tampa Bay’s offensive line is Logan Stenberg.

With the moves on the offensive line, specifically OG, today in Bredeson and Opeta it likely signals the #Bucs will go another way in the first round. They could and should still certainly add a rookie to the mix but selecting one in the first round seems unlikely. — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) March 15, 2024

About Sua Opeta

Before his NFL career, Opeta was a standout player for the Wildcats. He was named First Team All-Big Sky for his play in 2017 and 2018.

After his college career at Weber State, the Utah native signed with the Eagles in 2019 after he wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft.

During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Opeta played in 38 games. He started 10 of those contests.

In the 2022 season, Opeta helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

Last season, Philadelphia posted an 11-6 record. The Eagles reached the NFL Playoffs in 2023. However, Philadelphia was eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Buccaneers.

In 2023, the Buccaneers had a 9-8 record in the regular season. Tampa Bay beat the Eagles in the Wild Card round before falling to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisonal Round.

