Cody Barton Agrees To Deal With Denver Broncos

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL agent David Canter.

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

Barton joins the Broncos after spending the 2023 season as a member of the Washington Commanders.

Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Cody Barton on agreeing to terms to sign with @Broncos pic.twitter.com/cyj0TpjvZx — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 15, 2024

In his lone season with the Commanders, Barton helped Washington to a 4-13 record.

He recorded 121 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one pass breakup in 13 games played.

In 2023, the Broncos went 8-9.

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March 2023.

During his five seasons in the league, the former Ute has posted 352 total tackles, 207 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups. He’s played in 78 NFL games.

