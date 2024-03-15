Jazz Honor Former Head Coach Quin Snyder With Tribute Video

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz honored former head coach Quin Snyder with a tribute video during Utah’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jazz honor Quin Snyder

The Jazz hosted the Hawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, March 15.

Before the game, the Jazz showed a video on the jumbotron in the arena. The video featured quotes from Snyder and highlights from his time with the organization.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“Welcome Back Quin,” the video featured at the end.

The crowd applauded Snyder after the video was played.

Before the game, Snyder met with the media and said he was “grateful” for his time in Utah and being back on Friday night.

After the Hawks arrived in Salt Lake City, the former Jazz coach visited his old house and sent pictures back home to his kids.

Utah’s game against Atlanta is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Hawks vs. Jazz

Quin Snyder returns to Utah

Quin Snyder will make his first return to Utah to face the Jazz as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

RELATED: Hawks Spoil John Collins’ Homecoming In Jazz Loss

Snyder coached the Jazz between 2014-2022.

In eight seasons with the Jazz, Snyder had a 372-264 record as Utah’s head coach, the second most wins by a coach in franchise history.

Hendricks Returns To Practice For Jazz

After missing the team’s last three games, Taylor Hendricks was back at practice for the Jazz on Wednesday.

The rookie suffered a sprained toe in the team’s March 4 victory over the Washington Wizards and hasn’t seen the floor since.

Lauri Markkanen has missed the team’s last four games due to a quadriceps contusion.

The forward took went through parts of practice, while veteran guard Jordan Clarkson missed Wednesday’s practice due to a strained groin.

Quin Snyder, Hawks Ahead Of Jazz In Standings

Friday’s game could have a major impact on the outcome of the Jazz’s 2024 first-round draft pick.

The Jazz pick is top ten protected but belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they wind up selecting 11th or later.

Currently, the Jazz own the ninth-worst record in the NBA and have a roughly 97 percent chance of retaining the pick.

The Hawks sit one game ahead of the Jazz in the standings for the tenth-worst record in the league. With a win, the Jazz would pull even with Atlanta at 29-37.

If the Jazz were to finish with the 10th worst record in the NBA, their likelihood of holding onto the pick would drop to just over 80 percent.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

