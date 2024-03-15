John Collins Knocks Down Smooth Three-Pointer Against Former Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward John Collins smoothly drained a shot beyond the arc during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Jazz hosted the Hawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, March 15.

During the opening minutes of the game against his former team, Collins scored nine points on 3-5 field goals, including 1-1 from downtown. He also had four rebounds in six minutes on the hardwood.

Collins’ three-pointer came from 25 feet away from the hoop and gave the Jazz a 5-2 lead with 10:16 remaining in the first quarter.

This season, Collins is averaging 14.6 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting.

Before joining the Jazz via trade from Atlanta in 2023, Collins played the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Hawks.

Utah’s game against Atlanta is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Hawks vs. Jazz

Quin Snyder will make his first return to Utah to face the Jazz as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Snyder coached the Jazz between 2014-2022.

In eight seasons with the Jazz, Snyder had a 372-264 record as Utah’s head coach, the second most wins by a coach in franchise history.

Hendricks Returns To Practice For Jazz

After missing the team’s last three games, Taylor Hendricks was back at practice for the Jazz on Wednesday.

The rookie suffered a sprained toe in the team’s March 4 victory over the Washington Wizards and hasn’t seen the floor since.

Lauri Markkanen has missed the team’s last four games due to a quadriceps contusion.

The forward took went through parts of practice, while veteran guard Jordan Clarkson missed Wednesday’s practice due to a strained groin.

Quin Snyder, Hawks Ahead Of Jazz In Standings

Friday’s game could have a major impact on the outcome of the Jazz’s 2024 first-round draft pick.

The Jazz pick is top ten protected but belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they wind up selecting 11th or later.

Currently, the Jazz own the ninth-worst record in the NBA and have a roughly 97 percent chance of retaining the pick.

The Hawks sit one game ahead of the Jazz in the standings for the tenth-worst record in the league. With a win, the Jazz would pull even with Atlanta at 29-37.

If the Jazz were to finish with the 10th worst record in the NBA, their likelihood of holding onto the pick would drop to just over 80 percent.

