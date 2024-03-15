On the Site:
Johnny Juzang Scores Career-High During Hawks-Jazz Game

Mar 15, 2024, 9:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Johnny Juzang reached a career-high in scoring during the second half of Utah’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Johnny Juzang catches first vs. Hawks

The Jazz hosted the Hawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, March 15.

During the contest, Juzang got hot from beyond the arc. After hitting four three-pointers, Juzang hit his career-high in scoring.

In his first 16 minutes off the bench, the UCLA product scored 14 points on 5-8 shooting, including 4-6 from downtown. He also added two rebounds.

This season, Juzang has averaged 2.3 points per contest. He’s played in seven games for the Jazz this season.

After a standout college career with the Bruins, Juzang was signed by the Jazz following the 2022 NBA Draft.

Utah’s game against Atlanta is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Hawks vs. Jazz

Quin Snyder returns to Utah

Quin Snyder will make his first return to Utah to face the Jazz as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

RELATED: Hawks Spoil John Collins’ Homecoming In Jazz Loss

Snyder coached the Jazz between 2014-2022.

In eight seasons with the Jazz, Snyder had a 372-264 record as Utah’s head coach, the second most wins by a coach in franchise history.

Hendricks Returns To Practice For Jazz

After missing the team’s last three games, Taylor Hendricks was back at practice for the Jazz on Wednesday.

The rookie suffered a sprained toe in the team’s March 4 victory over the Washington Wizards and hasn’t seen the floor since.

Lauri Markkanen has missed the team’s last four games due to a quadriceps contusion.

The forward took went through parts of practice, while veteran guard Jordan Clarkson missed Wednesday’s practice due to a strained groin.

Quin Snyder, Hawks Ahead Of Jazz In Standings

Friday’s game could have a major impact on the outcome of the Jazz’s 2024 first-round draft pick.

The Jazz pick is top ten protected but belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they wind up selecting 11th or later.

Currently, the Jazz own the ninth-worst record in the NBA and have a roughly 97 percent chance of retaining the pick.

The Hawks sit one game ahead of the Jazz in the standings for the tenth-worst record in the league. With a win, the Jazz would pull even with Atlanta at 29-37.

If the Jazz were to finish with the 10th worst record in the NBA, their likelihood of holding onto the pick would drop to just over 80 percent.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

