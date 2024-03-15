On the Site:
Shorthanded Jazz Stun Hawks
Shorthanded Jazz Stun Hawks

Mar 15, 2024, 9:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utah Jazz stunned the Atlanta Hawks with a 124-122 victory in Salt Lake City to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Jazz were without Lauri Markkane, Jordan Clarkson, and Kris Dunn but were led by 25 points from rookie Keyonte George.

The Hawks were led by De’Andre Hunter who scored 27 points.

First Quarter

John Collins and Collin Sexton combined to score the first 10 points for the Jazz, though hot three-point shooting from the Hawks opened up a 14-10 lead.

The shorthanded Jazz leaned heavily into the youth on the roster with Micah Potter, Johnny Juzang, and Jason Preston all seeing first quarter minutes.

Collins led the Jazz with 11 first quarter points.

After one, the Jazz led the Hawks 34-28.

Second Quarter

The Jazz extended their lead to nine early in the second quarter on Juzang’s third made three of the first half.

The Hawks responded with an 11-2 run to tie the game at 44.

De’Andre Hunter led all scorers with 14 points at halftime.

At the break, the Hawks led the Jazz 62-61.

Third Quarter

Brice Sensabaugh scored six early points in the quarter to help the Jazz take a 72-69 lead.

Keyonte George added 12 points in the quarter to bring his total to a team-high 21.

The Hawks closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to trim the Jazz eight point lead to two.

Through three the Jazz led the Hawks 98-96.

Fourth Quarter

Two two-way players recorded new career highs with Juzang scoring 14 points and Potter adding 11 for the Jazz.

After their lead was trimmed to two, the Jazz responded with an 8-0 run to build their lead to 10 with seven minutes left to play.

A pair of missed Hawks threes late allowed the Jazz to hold onto the late lead.

The Jazz downed the Hawks 124-122.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

