On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Why most Utahns won’t be required to have a front license plate anymore

Mar 16, 2024, 12:48 PM

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Snow piles up on a car license plate before the 2016 Sundance Film Fes...

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Snow piles up on a car license plate before the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Most Utahns will no longer be issued two license plates and will no longer be required to have a front license plate by next year, under a new Utah law.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed SB45 Thursday night, along with many other state bills that cleared the Utah Legislature. The two license plates and front license plate requirements are two parts of the omnibus license plate revision bill.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, also makes a handful of other notable changes. It tacks on a new fee for personalized license plates and consolidates the registration month and year decals into one single decal instead of issuing one for each.

It also bans license plate covers or any frames that obscure any numbers or decals. Meanwhile, any license plate designs or redesigns will have to be approved by a review board. Individuals applying for a new sponsored special group plate would be required to pay an additional fee to cover the cost of printing and distributing the new designs.Some changes will go into effect in July, but most will go into effect next year.

 

General changes

 

The changes are the result of discussions into the state’s license plate laws that have gone on for some time, McCay explained during a committee meeting last month. Some of his constituents wanted to know if there was a way around having to drill holes in the front of their vehicles to install a front license plate.

The state already made some changes for new vehicles that weren’t manufactured with a front license plate bracket. This also sparked a review of front license plate compliance, which turned out to be fairly “low.”

So, McCay began meeting with the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles and Utah Highway Patrol over ways to overhaul the state’s license plate system without causing problems to either entity.

“We got to a place that, I think, they can support,” he said.

Front plates will still be required on apportioned vehicles and any intrastate commercial vehicles, per the bill. The license plate cover changes were included to make it easier for law enforcement to see and scan plates.

 

Personalized and specialty plates

 

McCay explained that the state’s personalized plate program also needed to be adjusted because it had become inefficient. Eliason had tried multiple times to remove the state’s program altogether, partly because of the costs but also because of vulgar requests. Those efforts died in the Utah Senate in both 2022 and 2023, however.

With SB45, the state will tack on a new $25 processing fee for personalized plates instead. This would be paid on top of the higher price of requesting personalized plates. Money from the fee will be sent to a restricted account to be spent in multiple ways, including efforts to hire new state troopers amid employee shortages and other “safety-related issues,” according to McCay.

The new $25 fee will be nonrefundable for people’s requests that are deemed offensive by the state.

The bill also addresses issues with specialized plates. These are white plates with a cause or organization honored on the plate; money from those purchases goes toward that organization, including a university. A sticker with the organization’s logo is placed on the left with a phase on the bottom.

But the stickers don’t always stick well and can fall off easily, McCay pointed out in a subsequent meeting. The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles will be required to be the central distributor of license plates in the future, where this issue can be better issued in printing.

“This way we felt like it could be better inventory, better quality and, as well, we hope to get to the consumer faster with their needed plate,” he said.

He added the changes are expected to cut costs tied to license plates by about $3.50 per plate once everything is implemented.

 

When the changes go into effect

 

The changes will take some time to go into effect.

Some changes begin on July 1, the start of the state’s 2025 fiscal year, while some will become law next year. Changes to the front license plate and registration decal will begin on Jan. 1, 2025. The same goes for new license plate fees.

According to the bill, the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles will have until July 1, 2025, to have the “technology and processes” in place to centrally distribute license plates.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Officials examining the fire...

Carlysle Price

Three alarm fire destroys Provo structure

Four fire stations were called to put out a three alarm structure fire in Provo

3 hours ago

The battery exploding in Kendall's pants while he was walking around the arcade....

Andrew Adams

Man warns about e-cigarette battery risk after pocket explosion in Ogden arcade

A man is warning others about the risks of e-cigarette batteries after a spare exploded in his pocket and burned his leg.

15 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Alexander Campbell

Police: Man breaks into Taylorsville home, touches child, then hides under bed

After touching a 14-year-old child on the chest and hiding under a bed, a man is behind bars.

16 hours ago

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

Alexander Campbell

Three Florida residents arrested after a string of thefts in Utah County

Three Florida residents were arrested in American Fork on Thursday, following an extensive fraud investigation by American Fork police.

16 hours ago

Reagan Fowler was active at Cedar Valley High School, including as a member of the color guard team...

Emma Benson

‘Bright and full of dreams’: Family remembers 17-year-old Reagan Fowler

The family of a 17-year-old who suddenly died this week - is sharing her story, as they recall what what happened that day and reflect back on their daughter's life.

18 hours ago

Sewage flood in basement...

Mike Anderson

Sewage floods North Ogden family basement. Who pays for it?

A North Ogden family is stuck with the bill after sewage flooded their basement.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Why most Utahns won’t be required to have a front license plate anymore