On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches In 2024 Season

Mar 16, 2024, 1:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC is back and look no further if you want to tune in to the Return of Royalty to the NWSL in 2024.

There are many ways to stay caught up with the action on television and streaming platforms. Check out our comprehensive guide.

How To Watch The NWSL

Like many other leagues, the NWSL broadcasts its games on a handful of channels and platforms.

TV options include CBS, ESPN, and ION network. Streaming options include Prime Video, Paramount+, ESPN+, and NWSL+.

Prime Video will specifically carry Friday night matches and ION network will have Saturday night double-headers.

NWSL+ is free for everyone in the U.S. and can be downloaded on Apple, Fire, and Roku TVs. Sign up for NWSL+ here.

Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Royals Matches

The Royals will play 26 games in the 2024 season.

Five of Utah’s first seven games will be played at America First Field but it won’t take long for the road games to start stacking up.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Here is where every Utah Royals game can be watched for the 2024 season.

Game 1 – Utah Royals vs. Chicago Red Stars – March 16 at 5:30 p.m. MST –  ION network/KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM)

Game 2 – Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage – March 22 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 3 – Utah Royals @ Washington Spirit – March 31 at 11:00 a.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 4 – Utah Royals vs. Orlando Pride – April 12 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 5 – Utah Royals @ Racing Louisville FC – April 20 at 3:00 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 6 – Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash – April 27 at 5:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 7 – Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC – May 3 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 8 – Utah Royals @ San Diego Wave FC – May 8 at 8:00 p.m. MST – CBS

Game 9 – Utah Royals @ Chicago Red Stars – May 12 at 3:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 10 – Utah Royals @ North Carolina Courage – May 17 at 6:00 p.m. MST – Prime Video

Game 11 – Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current – May 25 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 12 – Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit – June 8 at 5:30 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 13 – Utah Royals @ Bay FC – June 16 at 8:00 p.m. MST – CBS

Game 14 – Utah Royals @ Orlando Pride – June 21 at 6:00 p.m. MST – Prime Video

Game 15 – Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns FC – June 29 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 16 – Utah Royals @ Seattle Reign FC – July 7 at 4:00 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 17 – Utah Royals vs. Bay FC – August 23 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 18 – Utah Royals @ Houston Dash – August 31 at 7:30 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 19 – Utah Royals @ Kansas City Current – September 7 at 5:30 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 20 – Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave FC – September 14 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 21 – Utah Royals @ NJ/NY Gotham FC – September 22 at 11:00 a.m. MST – ESPN

Game 22 – Utah Royals vs. Racing Louisville FC – September 28 at 5:00 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 23 – Utah Royals @ Portland Thorns FC – October 5 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 24 – Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign FC – October 13 at 3:00 p.m. MST – ESPN

Game 25 – Utah Royals @ Angel City FC – October 20 at 5:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 26 – Utah Royals vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC – November 1 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Seniors Have Climbed Steeper Mountains Than Most

The Red Rocks said good-bye to four impactful seniors that anchored the program through some unprecedented times over the last five years.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rookies, Two-Ways Help Jazz Overcome Snyder, Hawks

Playing without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Kris Dunn the Utah Jazz overcame the Atlanta Hawks with a 124-122 victory.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah State Falls Short Of Goal In Mountain West Tournament

Utah State fell a bit short on accomplishing the second of three primary objectives this basketball season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Loses Big First Half Lead, Falls In Mountain Semifinals

Experience prevailed as No. 18 Utah State was outmuscled and outgunned in the second half of an 86-70 Mountain West semifinals loss. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Stun Hawks

The shorthanded Utah Jazz stunned the Atlanta Hawks with an 124-122 victory in Salt Lake City to snap a three-game losing streak.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang Scores Career-High During Hawks-Jazz Game

Jazz guard Johnny Juzang reached a career-high in scoring during the second half of Utah's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches In 2024 Season