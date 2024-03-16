How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches In 2024 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals FC is back and look no further if you want to tune in to the Return of Royalty to the NWSL in 2024.

There are many ways to stay caught up with the action on television and streaming platforms. Check out our comprehensive guide.

The Return of Royalty wouldn’t be complete without the fans 💛 pic.twitter.com/hkwAkyHfWb — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) March 14, 2024

How To Watch The NWSL

Like many other leagues, the NWSL broadcasts its games on a handful of channels and platforms.

TV options include CBS, ESPN, and ION network. Streaming options include Prime Video, Paramount+, ESPN+, and NWSL+.

Prime Video will specifically carry Friday night matches and ION network will have Saturday night double-headers.

NWSL+ is free for everyone in the U.S. and can be downloaded on Apple, Fire, and Roku TVs. Sign up for NWSL+ here.

NWSL proudly opens its 2024 season this Saturday, March 16, kicking off a historic season that will feature more players, more matches, and more opportunities to watch the action than ever before. Learn more about #NWSLKickoff and what this season has to offer ⬇️⬇️⬇️ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 13, 2024

Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Royals Matches

The Royals will play 26 games in the 2024 season.

Five of Utah’s first seven games will be played at America First Field but it won’t take long for the road games to start stacking up.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Here is where every Utah Royals game can be watched for the 2024 season.

Game 1 – Utah Royals vs. Chicago Red Stars – March 16 at 5:30 p.m. MST – ION network/KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM)

Game 2 – Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage – March 22 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 3 – Utah Royals @ Washington Spirit – March 31 at 11:00 a.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 4 – Utah Royals vs. Orlando Pride – April 12 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 5 – Utah Royals @ Racing Louisville FC – April 20 at 3:00 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 6 – Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash – April 27 at 5:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 7 – Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC – May 3 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 8 – Utah Royals @ San Diego Wave FC – May 8 at 8:00 p.m. MST – CBS

Game 9 – Utah Royals @ Chicago Red Stars – May 12 at 3:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 10 – Utah Royals @ North Carolina Courage – May 17 at 6:00 p.m. MST – Prime Video

Game 11 – Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current – May 25 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 12 – Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit – June 8 at 5:30 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 13 – Utah Royals @ Bay FC – June 16 at 8:00 p.m. MST – CBS

Game 14 – Utah Royals @ Orlando Pride – June 21 at 6:00 p.m. MST – Prime Video

Game 15 – Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns FC – June 29 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 16 – Utah Royals @ Seattle Reign FC – July 7 at 4:00 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 17 – Utah Royals vs. Bay FC – August 23 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 18 – Utah Royals @ Houston Dash – August 31 at 7:30 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 19 – Utah Royals @ Kansas City Current – September 7 at 5:30 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 20 – Utah Royals vs. San Diego Wave FC – September 14 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 21 – Utah Royals @ NJ/NY Gotham FC – September 22 at 11:00 a.m. MST – ESPN

Game 22 – Utah Royals vs. Racing Louisville FC – September 28 at 5:00 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 23 – Utah Royals @ Portland Thorns FC – October 5 at 8:00 p.m. MST – ION network

Game 24 – Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign FC – October 13 at 3:00 p.m. MST – ESPN

Game 25 – Utah Royals @ Angel City FC – October 20 at 5:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

Game 26 – Utah Royals vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC – November 1 at 7:30 p.m. MST – NWSL+

