Report: Stars Guard Isaiah Thomas Signs 10-Day Deal With Phoenix Suns

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Stars guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign a 10-day contract with the NBA‘s Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA insider reported Thomas’ deal on Saturday, March 16.

“IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games.”

Thomas totaled performances of 32, 30, 34 and 34 points in his four G League games for Salt Lake City, making 25 of 56 three-pointers, and now is set to provide shooting, playoff experience and veteran leadership to the Suns. https://t.co/VHJWolsx5V — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024

The former NBA All-Star signed with the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz earlier in March.

In three games with the Stars, Thomas averaged 32.0 points per contest on 37.9 percent shooting, including 40.9 percent on three-pointers. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 37.3 minutes per game.

Another great performance from IT‼️#ItStartsHere pic.twitter.com/Yi04sKxMzZ — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) March 16, 2024

Isaiah Thomas in the NBA

Thomas has been out of the NBA since 2022 when he last suited up for the Charlotte Hornets.

The guard owns career averages of 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 rebounds in 550 appearances.

Thomas made back-to-back All-Star appearances under current Jazz CEO Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017 while averaging 25.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

The Celtics finished with a record of 53-29 in 2017, the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, a hip injury derailed Thomas immediately following his All-Star seasons in Boston.

The 5-foot-9 guard was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and was quickly redirected to the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the season.

Thomas made appearances with the Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and the Hornets between 2018 and 2022.

The Stars currently have a record of 10-13 with 11 games remaining in the regular season schedule.

Thomas turned 35 years old on February 7.

