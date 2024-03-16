BYU Football Lands Commitment From Heralded California Tight End

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Newbury Park, California prospect Blake Bryce.

Bryce is a three-star tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. He announced his pledge to the Cougars on X and immediately earned a wave of reposts from BYU’s offensive staff.

Bryce is the first commitment to first-year BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.

When Gilbride was hired in January, one of the first visits he made on the recruiting trail was to California to strike a relationship with Bryce.

The 6-foot-5, 228-pound prospect picked BYU over offers from UCLA, Minnesota, Kansas, Louisville, Duke and others.

He’s the 86th-ranked tight end in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bryce told On3 Sports he has upcoming visits to Arizona State, Tennessee, Stanford, and UCLA but felt like committing to BYU on a recent visit.

He’s the second commitment in BYU’s 2025 recruiting class. The other is Weber High linebacker Tyler Payne. Payne is the son of former BYU kicker/punter Matt Payne.

Bryce, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gives BYU another heralded prospect in its tight end pipeline.

BYU continues to build tight end pipeline

True freshman Ryner Swanson, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, has emerged as a standout in spring practice. From the 2023 recruiting class, Jackson Bowers is another four-star recruit in BYU’s tight end pipeline.

During his career at Newbury Park High School in California, Blake has 28 receptions for 308 yards and four touchdowns.

