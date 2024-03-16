Jazz Welcome Back Mike Conley With Tribute Video

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz celebrated the return of Mike Conley with a tribute video when they faced the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jazz Welcome Mike Conley With Tribute Video

Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota marked the first time Conley had returned to Utah since the Jazz traded him in February 2023.

Before the game, the Jazz honored Conley with a tribute video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Mountain Mike will always hold a special place in our hearts. Welcome back 🏔️🤍#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/NNjSkIR7x6 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2024

After the videos, the crowd gave the former Jazzman a standing ovation and round of applause.

The Jazz acquired Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies after trading Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, and two first-round draft picks in the summer of 2019.

After a slow start, Conley found his stride in Utah leading the Jazz to three consecutive postseason appearances, while earning his first All-Star nod at the age of 33.

With Conley leading the way the Jazz finished the 2020-21 season with sole possession of the top record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history.

The Ohio State product averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three in 2013 appearances with the Jazz.

Conley ranks fourth all-time in assists per game with the Jazz and seventh in offensive rating.

The guard was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023 in a blockbuster package that sent Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick to the Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jazz Celebrate Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Jazz also welcomed Alexander-Walker back to the Delta Center for his first return as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The guard made 51 appearances for the Utah Jazz including five starts while averaging 5.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 13.3 minutes per game.

Alexander-Walker signed a two-year contract extension with the Timberwolves in 2023.

The Virginia Tech product is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in Minnesota.

