Jazz Rookie Brice Sensabaugh Starts Strong Against Timberwolves

Mar 16, 2024, 7:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh got off to a strong start with a couple of buckets in Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sensabaugh posts strong start vs. Wolves

The Jazz hosted the T-Wolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, March 16.

The rookie’s first basket came on a seven-foot floater with 10:07 to go in the first quarter. Less than a minute later, the guard knocked down a 17-foot jumper.

During his first six minutes on the court, the Ohio State product scored four points on 2-5 shooting to lead the Jazz. Sensabaugh also pulled down four rebounds in that time.

This season, Sensabaugh is averaging 5.5 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Minnesota is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Timberwolves vs. Jazz

After welcoming Quin Snyder back to the Delta Center on Friday, the Jazz will host other familiar faces in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves roll in Utah having lost three of their last six games, including two of their last four since Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a meniscus tear.

With their recent slump, the Timberwolves now sit 1.5 games back of the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and a game back of the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert is having a bounce-back season in Minnesota averaging 13.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while leading the Timberwolves to the top-ranked defense in the NBA.

The former Jazzman is a lock for the All-Defensive First Team and the odds-on favorite to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

Conley is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds and just signed a two-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

RELATED: Rookies, Two-Ways Help Jazz Overcome Snyder, Hawks

The Jazz and Timberwolves will face off again on Monday in their final meeting of the season.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

