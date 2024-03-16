Utah Warriors Stuggle To Score, Drop Home Match To Seattle Seawolves

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors suffered their second loss of the season after falling at home to the visiting Seattle Seawolves.

Warriors lose to Seawolves

The Warriors hosted the Seawolves at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah on Saturday, March 16.

Utah lost to Seattle, 23-13.

It’s a TRY from Phil Bradford to finish off the game. Final score is a tough 23-13 loss at Zions Bank Stadium.#ForTheNation #UTAHvSEA — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) March 17, 2024

It was the Seawolves’ seventh victory in 11 meetings against the Warriors in Utah, per MLR play-by-play voice Jarom Jordan.

During the second minute of action, the Warriors quickly got themselves onto the scoreboard thanks to a penalty kick from Joel Hodgson. The kick gave Utah an early 3-o advantage.

A successful kick from Joel Hodgson puts the Warriors up 3-0 just two minutes into the game!#UTAHvSEA — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) March 17, 2024

In the 10th minute, the Seawolves leveled the match at 3-3 with a kick of their own.

After its first kick of the contest, Seattle took its first lead of the night on a second kick, one in the 18th minute. The penalty boot gave the Seawolves a 6-3 lead.

A few minutes later, the Seawolves stretched their lead thanks to the first try of the game. Seattle dotted the ball down to extend its lead to 11-3 in the 23rd minute.

The Seawolves continued their run with another try in the 30th minute. The play pushed Seattle’s lead to 18-3 following a successful conversion kick.

In the 38th minute, the Warriors finally scored their first try of the evening on a ball dotted down by Frank Lochore. Utah was unsuccessful on the subsequent conversion kick. The try cut Seattle’s lead to 18-8.

Utah went into the locker room at halftime with a 10-point deficit.

The Seawolves made an immediate impact following the break. Seattle marched down the field and scored another try to push its lead to 23-8 only 90 seconds into the second half.

After a long scoreless stretch and the result already secured for the Seawolves, the Warriors added another try before the final whistle in the 82nd minute.

Up next for Warriors

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to a 1-2 record this season.

Utah’s next game is on the road against Rugby FC Los Angeles on Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

2024 Utah Warriors Remaining Schedule

March 24 @ Rugby FC Los Angeles

April 5 vs. Anthem RC

April 12 @ Dallas Jackals

April 21 @ San Diego Legion

April 26 vs. Old Glory DC

May 4 vs. Houston SaberCats

May 11 @ Miami Sharks

May 18 @ NOLA Gold

June 1 vs. San Diego Legion

June 9 @ Seattle Seawolves

June 16 @ New England Free Jacks

June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals

June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

