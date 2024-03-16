On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Stuggle To Score, Drop Home Match To Seattle Seawolves

Mar 16, 2024, 8:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors suffered their second loss of the season after falling at home to the visiting Seattle Seawolves.

Warriors lose to Seawolves

The Warriors hosted the Seawolves at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah on Saturday, March 16.

RELATED: Utah Warriors Announce 2024 Schedule

Utah lost to Seattle, 23-13.

It was the Seawolves’ seventh victory in 11 meetings against the Warriors in Utah, per MLR play-by-play voice Jarom Jordan.

During the second minute of action, the Warriors quickly got themselves onto the scoreboard thanks to a penalty kick from Joel Hodgson. The kick gave Utah an early 3-o advantage.

In the 10th minute, the Seawolves leveled the match at 3-3 with a kick of their own.

After its first kick of the contest, Seattle took its first lead of the night on a second kick, one in the 18th minute. The penalty boot gave the Seawolves a 6-3 lead.

A few minutes later, the Seawolves stretched their lead thanks to the first try of the game. Seattle dotted the ball down to extend its lead to 11-3 in the 23rd minute.

The Seawolves continued their run with another try in the 30th minute. The play pushed Seattle’s lead to 18-3 following a successful conversion kick.

In the 38th minute, the Warriors finally scored their first try of the evening on a ball dotted down by Frank Lochore. Utah was unsuccessful on the subsequent conversion kick. The try cut Seattle’s lead to 18-8.

Utah went into the locker room at halftime with a 10-point deficit.

The Seawolves made an immediate impact following the break. Seattle marched down the field and scored another try to push its lead to 23-8 only 90 seconds into the second half.

After a long scoreless stretch and the result already secured for the Seawolves, the Warriors added another try before the final whistle in the 82nd minute.

Up next for Warriors

RELATED STORIES

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to a 1-2 record this season.

Utah’s next game is on the road against Rugby FC Los Angeles on Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

2024 Utah Warriors Remaining Schedule

  • March 24 @ Rugby FC Los Angeles
  • April 5 vs. Anthem RC
  • April 12 @ Dallas Jackals
  • April 21 @ San Diego Legion
  • April 26 vs. Old Glory DC
  • May 4 vs. Houston SaberCats
  • May 11 @ Miami Sharks
  • May 18 @ NOLA Gold
  • June 1 vs. San Diego Legion
  • June 9 @ Seattle Seawolves
  • June 16 @ New England Free Jacks
  • June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
  • June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cold-Shooting Jazz Fall To Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz shot just 6-26 from the three-point line and fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-100 at home.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Shows Post Moves Against Wolves

Jazz center Walker Kessler showed off some of his moves under the basket during Utah's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Johnny Juzang Stays Hot From Downtown

Jazz guard Johnny Juzang continued his strong shooting from beyond the arc during Utah's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Brice Sensabaugh Starts Strong Against Timberwolves

Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh got off to a strong start with a couple of buckets in Utah's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Welcome Back Mike Conley With Tribute Video

The Utah Jazz celebrated the return of Mike Conley with a tribute video when they faced the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Drop Season Opener To Chicago In Front Of Sold-Out Crowd

The Utah Royals FC had its home opener spoiled by the Chicago Red Stars in front of a sold-out crowd at America First Field.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Warriors Stuggle To Score, Drop Home Match To Seattle Seawolves