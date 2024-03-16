On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Jazz Center Walker Kessler Shows Post Moves Against Wolves

Mar 16, 2024, 9:17 PM

Mar 16, 2024, 9:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz center Walker Kessler showed off some of his moves under the basket during Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kessler scores on reverse vs. Timberwolves

The Jazz hosted the T-Wolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, March 16.

With 10:44 to go in the third quarter, Keyonte George fed Kessler in the post. The Auburn product worked against a pair of Timberwolves before throwing up a reverse layup that went off the glass and into the cylinder.

Kessler’s field goal trimmed Minnesota’s lead to 51-50.

During his first 25 minutes on the floor, Kessler scored five points on 2-3 shooting. He also had nine rebounds and a block.

This season, the second-year center is averaging 8.3 points per contest.

Utah’s game against Minnesota is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz

After welcoming Quin Snyder back to the Delta Center on Friday, the Jazz will host other familiar faces in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves roll in Utah having lost three of their last six games, including two of their last four since Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a meniscus tear.

With their recent slump, the Timberwolves now sit 1.5 games back of the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and a game back of the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert is having a bounce-back season in Minnesota averaging 13.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while leading the Timberwolves to the top-ranked defense in the NBA.

The former Jazzman is a lock for the All-Defensive First Team and the odds-on favorite to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

Conley is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds and just signed a two-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

RELATED: Rookies, Two-Ways Help Jazz Overcome Snyder, Hawks

The Jazz and Timberwolves will face off again on Monday in their final meeting of the season.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

