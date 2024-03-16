On the Site:
Cold-Shooting Jazz Fall To Timberwolves

Mar 16, 2024, 9:51 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz shot just 6-26 from the three-point line and fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-100.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points and seven assists off the bench.

The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards who scored 31 while former Jazzman Mike Conley scored 25 points.

First Quarter

Brice Sensabaugh got the Jazz off to a quick start scoring four points and grabbing four rebounds in the opening six minutes.

The Jazz started the game shooting 0-7 from three while turning the ball over four times.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with six points while Anthony Edwards had 12 for the Wolves.

After one the Jazz and Timberwolves were tied at 19.

Second Quarter

Johnny Juzang gave the Jazz a spark in the second quarter scoring eight points in under three minutes.

The Timberwolves defense took hold late in the quarter as the Jazz missed five straight shots and turned the ball over twice during a 13-1 run.

The Jazz responded with a late flurry to tie the game late in the quarter.

At the half the Jazz and Timberwolves were tied at 48.

Third Quarter

Mike Conley knocked down two quick threes to open the third bringing his scoring total to 22 as the Timberwolves took a 63-57 lead.

Minnesota’s lead climbed to 11 before a 9-0 run from the Jazz trimmed it to two with three minutes left in the third.

The Timberwolves responded with a 10-2 run to close the quarter.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Timberwolves 82-72.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz’s three-point shooting struggled throughout the night knocking down just 6-26 while Minnesota made 19-41.

The Timberwolves lead climbed to 14 with three minutes left to play on an Edwards three.

The Jazz fell to Minnesota 119-100.

