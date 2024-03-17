BYU Basketball’s Bracketology Outlook Entering Selection Sunday

PROVO, Utah – Selection Sunday has finally arrived.

BYU basketball began practicing at the end of September. It’s been nearly six months. After navigating their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, BYU is a lock to play in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The questions remain: what seed and perhaps more importantly, what city will they play in?

Bracketology forecasts for BYU basketball entering Selection Sunday

Salt Lake City is one of the four Thursday/Saturday host sites that BYU could play in. BYU hasn’t played NCAA Tournament games in Salt Lake City since 1991 when it defeated a single-digit-seeded team in the Big Dance (7-seed Virginia).

The other three cities that are available to BYU in the 2024 NCAA Tournament first and second round are Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Omaha, Nebraska.

Then within that, BYU can only play in the West and East regions.

Mark Pope’s BYU team finished 23-10 overall, 10-8 in Big 12 play, and was 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament last week in Kansas City.

BYU’s resume now includes wins over the ACC Tournament Champion (NC State) and Big 12 Tournament Champion (Iowa State).

ESPN/Joe Lunardi: 5-seed vs. Grand Canyon in Salt Lake City

For weeks, Grand Canyon has been a trendy pick to face BYU in Lunardi’s bracketology forecasts. The Lopes punched their automatic ticket on Saturday night in the WAC Championship with a win over UT-Arlington.

Lunardi has recently said that Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh are the top two candidates to host BYU.

CBS: 5-seed vs. Grand Canyon in Salt Lake City

Jerry Palm will likely have an update on Sunday morning, as the top of his bracket was shifting after the Big 12 Tournament wrapped up. He moved Big 12 Tournament Champion Iowa State to the 1-seed and dropped North Carolina down to a two.

But Palm, like Lunardi, has been consistent lately in having BYU in Salt Lake City against the WAC Champion Lopes.

TeamRankings: 5-seed

BYU is the highest-ranked 5-seed in TeamRankings’ bracketology. What’s noteworthy is that they have Texas Tech, the team that defeated BYU in the Big 12 Quarterfinals, one spot in front of the Cougars in the S-Curve.

Haslam Metrics: 4-seed

While TeamRankings has the Red Raiders in front, Haslam Metrics has BYU as the lowest-rated 4-seed and Texas Tech as the lowest 5-seed. Haslam Metrics also has Kansas as a 4-seed. Who would have thought that BYU and Kansas would be in the same ballpark for seeding for the NCAA Tournament coming into the year?

Heat Check CBB: 5-seed vs. McNeese State

BYU taking on Will Wade and McNeese State would be a dangerous 5-12 matchup. Also of note in a potential matchup with McNeese State, their AD is former BYU basketball assistant coach Heath Schroyer.

Blogging The Bracket: 4-seed vs. Samford in Salt Lake City

This might be the best path to a Sweet 16 for BYU. A matchup with SoCon champion Samford and then 5-seed is San Diego State, a team BYU beat earlier the season. Plus, it’s in the Delta Center. That’s a favorable setup for BYU.

Looking at where BYU’s opponents land in Bracketology

Nine of BYU’s opponents on the 2023-24 schedule land in the composite compiled by the Bracket Matrix. Here’s where those teams land entering the weekend.

Houston – 1-seed

Iowa State – 2-seed

Baylor – 3-seed

Kansas – 4-seed (Down from a 3-seed last week)

San Diego State – 5-seed

Texas Tech – 5-seed (Up from a 7-seed last week)

Texas – 8-seed

TCU – 9-seed

Oklahoma – 10-seed (Down from a 9-seed last week)

