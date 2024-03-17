On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Wrong-way crash in North Salt Lake kills 1, injures 2

Mar 17, 2024, 10:32 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a wrong-way driver hit another car in North Salt Lake Sunday morning. Two others were transported to the hospital, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Trooper Luis Silva with UHP said the wrong-way driver was driving a red Toyota Camry. The Camry crashed into a red Chevrolet Impala traveling north on Legacy Pkwy near 500 South. Silva did not say what time the crash occurred.

The passenger of the Chevrolet Impala was killed, Silva said. Both drivers were transported to the hospital and UHP did not detail the extent of their injuries.

Silva said the driver of the Camry is suspected to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, but it is still under investigation. Silva said at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday the northbound direction of Legacy Pkwy was expected to be closed for a few more hours.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

Wrong-way crash in North Salt Lake kills 1, injures 2