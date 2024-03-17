On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

March Madness is here. Bracket reveal is the first step in a likely NCAA Tournament free-for-all

Mar 17, 2024, 1:53 PM

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies cuts a piece of the net after winning the game aga...

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies cuts a piece of the net after winning the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the Big East Basketball Tournament Final at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2024 in New York City. The Huskies won 73-57. (Sarah Stier, Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier, Getty Images)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY EDDIE PELLS, AP NATIONAL WRITER


KSLTV.com

The story of March Madness figures to look a lot like the story of the regular season that led up to it: a healthy cross-section of very good teams, few dominant ones and no strong consensus on who’s the best bet to be cutting down nets at the Final Four in Arizona.

Defending champion Connecticut is a slight favorite to repeat, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Houston and Purdue. Barring something unexpected, all three teams will earn No. 1 seeds when the brackets come out Sunday evening. Tennessee and North Carolina are in the mix for the fourth top spot, along with Arizona and maybe even Iowa State, which on Saturday crushed Houston 69-41 in the Big 12 Tournament championship.

The NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with the First Four, followed by 32 first-round games on Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for Glendale, Arizona, on April 6-8.

As always, the more interesting discussions will be about the ever-shrinking bubble and who will be among the last to squeak into the field of 68 teams — 32 of which qualify automatically by winning their postseason conference tournaments.

A handful of unexpected results in conference tournaments — among them, North Carolina State winning the Atlantic Coast, Florida Atlantic losing in the American Athletic and Oregon winning the Pac-12 — meant highly rated teams would gobble up more of the remaining 34 at-large spots. It made the wait more perilous for teams such as Indiana State, Virginia, Seton Hall and St. John’s, while turning Sunday into a much more difficult journey for the committee that picks the brackets.

“This is my fifth year doing this — never have enjoyed Sat night because of how hard it is to select the final teams,” Jamie Pollard, the athletic director at Iowa State who is on the committee, said on social media. “This year is harder than all my previous years combined. Just gut wrenching knowing some very good teams will unfortunately not be dancing.”

Several weeks ago, Gonzaga was considered a bubble team, but a stretch of nine wins in 10 games elevated the Zags, and though they lost their conference tournament final to Saint Mary’s, they will make the field for the 25th consecutive year. That would be one fewer than Michigan State, which is trying to reach its nation-leading 26th straight tournament — if it makes it in off the bubble.

As for the business of actually filling out those brackets — good luck.

Last year, Purdue came into the tournament as a favorite only to become just the second No. 1 seed in history to be knocked out in the first round. The Final Four consisted of UConn, Miami, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State — a grouping selected by only six of about 3.6 million in the NCAA’s bracket challenge. None of those teams was seeded better than fourth.

Some believe this is the endgame in a sport that has been upended by roster upheaval across the board. The birth of athlete compensation deals and more liberal transfer rules has sparked an era in which coaches must concern themselves as much with assembling teams in the span of months as building programs over years.

So be it.

“We have another opportunity to compete for a championship,” FAU coach Dusty May said. “And when every single team in the country starts their season — and usually the season starts almost as soon as the other one ends — your goal is to make the NCAA Tournament. There’s, whatever, 360-some teams now and 68 get in. We’re confident that we’re going to be one of those teams that have a chance to compete for the biggest championship in our game, in our sport, college basketball.”

Contributing: Tim Reynolds, AP Basketball Writer

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Ex-Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Agrees To Deal With Browns

Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bracket Reveal Is First Step In Likely NCAA Tournament Free-For-All

The NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with the First Four, followed by 32 first-round games on Thursday and Friday.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Posts Video With Gymnast’s Parents’ Reaction To Her Perfect 10

The Red Rocks' video team captured the moment Abby Paulson received her 10 as well as in the stands to get her parents' reaction too.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Hoping For Invite From New WBIT Or WNIT

The 16-16 BYU women's basketball is hoping to continue their season into a tournament.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Remains Confident Of Bounce Back In NCAA Tournament

As BYU gets set to learn who and where they will play in the Big Dance, players remain confident they can make noise in the NCAA Tournament.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Bracketology Outlook Entering Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday is here. Where will BYU land in the field of 68?

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

March Madness is here. Bracket reveal is the first step in a likely NCAA Tournament free-for-all