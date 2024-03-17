On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Teen critically injured after being shot in the back twice while driving

Mar 17, 2024, 2:37 PM

A teen is in critical condition after he was shot twice in the back of the head while driving in We...

A teen is in critical condition after he was shot twice in the back of the head while driving in West Valley City early Sunday, police said. (Brandon Whitworth, KSL TV)

(Brandon Whitworth, KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY FREDDE


KSL.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A teen was critically injured after he was shot in the back twice while he was driving his vehicle in West Valley City early Sunday, police said.

About 1:19 a.m., police received a 911 call from the wounded teenager reporting that he had been shot in the back twice by two other teens. The two other teens had fled in another vehicle by the time police arrived. The boy was transported in critical condition but “was conscious and alert” and able to speak with officers, according to West Valley City Police Lt. Julia Jorgensen.

The teenager told police that he and the other two teens had been at a party Saturday evening. The details of what led up to the shooting were not revealed.

“It appears all the parties knew each other. We’re still investigating why the shooting occurred, but it doesn’t appear to be a random attack,” said Jorgensen.

The ages and identities of those involved was not released.

