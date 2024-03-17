On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Report: Ex-Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Agrees To Deal With Browns

Mar 17, 2024, 3:01 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Tyler Huntley joins Browns

The Browns insider reported Huntley’s deal with Cleveland on Sunday, March 17.

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

The former Utah star spent the past four seasons as a backup for the Baltimore Ravens

“The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, a source told ESPN on Sunday,” Trotter wrote on ESPN.com.

Cleveland’s quarterback room now consists of Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Huntley.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens to a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Baltimore fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

In seven games of action, Huntley threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 21/37 passing. He also ran for 55 yards.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his four seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1.957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

