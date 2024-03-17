On the Site:
BYU Basketball Receives No. 6 Seed, Will Face Duquesne In NCAA Tournament

Mar 17, 2024, 4:09 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is back in the Big Dance.

The Cougars received a 6-seed in the East Region and will face the Duquesne Dukes from the Atlantic 10 Conference on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska.

 

BYU finished the 2023-24 season with a 23-10 record. The Cougars had a record of 6-8 against Quadrant One opponents in the NET ratings.

BYU basketball vs. Duquesne in the NCAA Tournament

They were 5-2 against Quadrant Two team foes this season.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is BYU’s 31st appearance in the Big Dance. BYU has an all-time record of 15-33 in March Madness.

It’s the first NCAA Tournament bid for BYU since 2021.

Since 1979, when the NCAA Tournament adopted a seeding format, BYU basketball is 11-23 in the Big Dance.

The last time BYU won a game in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament was in 2011.

BYU’s history against Duquesne

BYU is 0-2 all-time against the Atlantic-10 Tournament Champions. The Cougars faced Duquesne in 1952 and, most recently, in 1992.

Duquesne won the Atlantic 10 Tournament and is going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977.

BYU doesn’t have one star to carry them. Instead, it’s the collective whole that BYU is known for this season.

Four BYU basketball players are averaging more than 10 points per game. The leading scorer is Jaxson Robinson. Robinson is averaging 13.8 points per game this season.

The former Texas A&M and Arkansas transfer has garnered NBA draft looks this season. For his play off the bench, he earned the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Other key players for BYU include Honorable Mention All-Big 12 guard Dallin Hall, Spencer Johnson, and forward Fousseyni Traore.

BYU is averaging 81.8 points per game and is allowing 69.9 on the defensive end this season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

