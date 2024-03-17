On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah State Aggies Draws TCU Horned Frogs In 2024 NCAA Tournament

Mar 17, 2024, 4:29 PM

LOGAN, Utah— In a season that surpassed all expectations, Utah State (27-5) earned the right to wear its home whites as an eight-seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Eighth-seeded USU heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for a first-round matchup with TCU on Friday, March 22It is the fifth time in program history the Aggies have received an at-large bid.

The Aggies learned their fate along with the rest of the world during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday, March 17.

After rising to its highest AP ranking (16th) since 2019-20, No. 18 Utah State matches the eight-seed it received in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Washington Huskies blew out that Aggie team 78-61.

The Aggies are 6-25 overall and have lost ten straight NCAA tournament games dating back to 2001.

USU won its first outright Mountain West regular season title and finished the year with a 14-4 record in conference play.

 

Utah State Falls In MW Semifinals

The Aggies had a 17-point lead and all the momentum in the first half, but a careless backcourt foul from Great Osobor shifted the energy in San Diego State’s favor. USU never recovered, suffering a 33-point turnaround in the 86-70 loss.

Great Osobor led USU with 19 points, Ian Martinez added 16, and Isaac Johnson added 11. Utah State shot 22-55 (40 percent) and 5-20 (25 percent) from deep.

Jaeden LeDee led all scorers with 22 points and eight rebounds despite fouling out late and playing with foul trouble most of the night.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

