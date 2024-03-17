On the Site:
NCAA Men’s Tournament: Which Teams Are Playing In Salt Lake City?

Mar 17, 2024, 5:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket has been revealed and matchups for games to be played in Salt Lake City, Utah are set.

NCAA Tournament games in Salt Lake City

The Delta Center, home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, will host West Region first round games and Round of 32 contests on March 21 and 23.

Six tournament games in total will be played in Salt Lake City, four in the first round and two in the second.

Thursday, March 21, 2024

No. 15 Long Beach State (21-14) vs. No. 2 Arizona (25-8)

No. 13 Samford (29-5) vs. No. 4 Kansas (22-10)

No. 12 McNeese (30-3) vs. No. 5 Gonzaga (25-7)

No. 10 Nevada (26-7) vs. No. 7 Dayton (24-7)

Television information and game times are still to be determined.

Round of 32 games at the Delta Center will be played on Saturday, March 23.

BYU and Utah State will represent the Beehive State in the tourney. The Cougars earned a No. 6 seed and will open the tournament against No. 11 Duquesne in Omaha, Nebraska on March 21. A day later, the No. 8 Aggies will play No. 9 TCU in Indianapolis, Indiana.

History Of March Madness In Utah

The first tournament games in the state of Utah were played at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah in 1960.

The Fieldhouse hosted the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in 1962, 1963, and 1965. The first two rounds of the tournament returned to Provo in 1970.

Following its construction in 1971, the Marriott Center held Regional rounds in 1972, 1977, 1979, and 1982. Neilsen Fieldhouse hosted the first two rounds in 1968.

The Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan has hosted some tournament games as well. The home of the Aggies held the first two rounds in 1971, 1973, and 1982.

The Jon M. Huntsman Center has hosted the most tournament games in the state. The home of the Runnin’ Utes hosted the first two rounds of the Big Dance in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2003, and 2006.

The Huntsman Center had two years of holding Regional rounds in 1971 and 1981. Finally, they held the Final Four and National Championship game in 1979, featuring Magic Johnson and Michigan State facing Larry Bird and Indiana State.

Delta Center, the home of the Utah Jazz, has also hosted some NCAA Tournament games, starting in 2010 with the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games. It hosted the first two rounds in 2013, 2017, and 2019.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

