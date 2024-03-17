On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Five Reasons BYU Basketball Could Make An NCAA Tournament Run

Mar 17, 2024, 5:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars are in the Big Dance for the first time since 2021.

BYU landed a 6-seed in the East Region and will face 11-seed Duquesne in Omaha, Nebraska.

As you get set to fill out your brackets—maybe some on the KSL Sports Bracket Mayhem—here are some reasons that BYU could be a team worth picking deep into the brackets.

#1 Three-Point Shooting

BYU has not shied away from being a team that fires off three-pointers. Head coach Mark Pope wanted his team to be different in a physical Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars fire off 30+ threes per game. Their volume of threes gives them a chance to hit a high number.

When they reach 10 made threes, they are a tough team to take down.

Trevin Knell leads the way, hitting 39% of his three-point attempts this season. After Knell are Richie Saunders, Noah Waterman, and Dallin Hall, all shooting 35% or better from beyond the arc.

#2 Assist/Turnover Ratio

BYU is 7th nationally in assist/turnover ratio at 1.74. The Cougars are good at taking care of the basketball. But more importantly, they pass it around.

What’s unique about BYU’s Assist/Turnover ratio is that their best player is a center. Former Charlotte transfer Aly Khalifa is a 6-foot-11 big man with a 3.80 ratio this season.

Khalifa is the only center in the top 50 of individual assist/turnover ratio leaders.

BYU’s starting point guard, Dallin Hall, is 28th in the country at 2.86.

#3 BYU basketball has eight players that could be the star of a game

No individual player from BYU was named to the top three All-Big 12 teams. Leading scorer Jaxson Robinson, who came off the bench for BYU, earned the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

But BYU is a team built on the collection rather than one individual.

BYU has seven players who score nine points or more per game and nine players on its roster who have scored a career-high of 20 points or more in a D1 college game. New Mexico is the only other team in D-1 NCAA Basketball with that many players who have scored 20+ in a game.

Out of those nine, eight make up BYU’s current rotation entering the NCAA Tournament.

#4 Underrated on the glass

BYU basketball is 24th nationally in rebound margin this season. The Cougars are outrebounding their opponents by 6.1 rebounds per game.

A big reason for that success is the three-point shooting. BYU capitalizes on long bounces off the rim for offensive rebounds. BYU is 28th in defensive rebounds and 57th in offensive rebounds.

The leading rebounders for BYU are guard Spencer Johnson (6.0), forwards Noah Waterman (5.5), and Fousseyni Traore (5.3).

#5 Battle Tested

For the first time in BYU’s history, the Cougars enter the NCAA Tournament with no one asking, “Who did they play?”

RELATED STORIES

BYU navigated the nation’s toughest basketball conference in college basketball with a 10-8 record.

Among those 10 wins included victories over Big 12 Tournament Champion Iowa State, Baylor, and on the road at Kansas.

In the non-conference, BYU defeated eventual ACC Tournament Champion NC State in an MTE in November. They also defeated Mountain West Tournament runner-up San Diego State.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

South Carolina, Iowa, USC, Texas Are Top Seeds In Women’s NCAA Tournament

The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Finds Out NCAA Tournament Destination On Selection Sunday

Utah women's basketball found out their NCAA Tournament destination on March 17 during the Sunday Selection show.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ties For 45th Place At THE PLAYERS Championship

Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished tied for 45th place on the leaderboard at the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship tournament.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Men’s Tournament: Which Teams Are Playing In Salt Lake City?

The 2024 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket has been revealed and matchups for games to be played in Salt Lake City, Utah are set.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UConn, Purdue, Houston, North Carolina Get Top Seeding In NCAA Tournament

Defending champion Connecticut, along with Houston, Purdue and North Carolina, are the top seeds in a March Madness bracket.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Aggies Draws TCU Horned Frogs In 2024 NCAA Tournament

In a season that surpassed all expectations, USU (27-5) earned the right to wear its home whites in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Five Reasons BYU Basketball Could Make An NCAA Tournament Run