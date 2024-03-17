Tony Finau Ties For 45th Place At THE PLAYERS Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished tied for 45th place on the leaderboard at the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship tournament.

Tony Finau at THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship was held at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from March 14-17.

Finau was one of eight players to tie for 45th place at the event. Alongside Finau on the leaderboard was Adam Scott, Ryan Moore, Jake Knapp, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat, and J.T. Poston.

The Utahn and the group posted final scores of four-under-par.

After opening the event with a round of 69, Finau shot 72 on Friday, March 15. Then, Finau began the weekend with another round of 69. However, Finau’s worst day came on Sunday, March 17. He finished the tourney with a round of 74.

I think Tony Finau is wearing four or five different shades of blue. pic.twitter.com/4O1N2mtgsS — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 14, 2024

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round 1: 69 (-3)

Round 2: 72 (Par)

Round 3: 69 (-3)

Round 4: 74 (+2)

Final Score: -4

Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-20)

T2. Brian Harmon (-19)

T2. Wyndham Clark (-19)

T2. Xander Schauffele (-19)

5. Matt Fitzpatrick (-16)

History 50 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/7duzvweifv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2024

The purse for the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship was $25 million.

Last year, Scheffler won the event.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

THE PLAYERS Championship was Finau’s seventh event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational and tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

