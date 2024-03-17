On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau Ties For 45th Place At THE PLAYERS Championship

Mar 17, 2024, 5:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished tied for 45th place on the leaderboard at the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship tournament.

Tony Finau at THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship was held at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from March 14-17.

Finau was one of eight players to tie for 45th place at the event. Alongside Finau on the leaderboard was Adam Scott, Ryan Moore, Jake Knapp, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat, and J.T. Poston.

The Utahn and the group posted final scores of four-under-par.

After opening the event with a round of 69, Finau shot 72 on Friday, March 15. Then, Finau began the weekend with another round of 69. However, Finau’s worst day came on Sunday, March 17. He finished the tourney with a round of 74.

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round 1: 69 (-3)

Round 2: 72 (Par)

Round 3: 69 (-3)

Round 4: 74 (+2)

Final Score: -4

Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-20)

T2. Brian Harmon (-19)

T2. Wyndham Clark (-19)

T2. Xander Schauffele (-19)

5. Matt Fitzpatrick (-16)

The purse for the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship was $25 million.

Last year, Scheffler won the event.

About Tony Finau

RELATED STORIES

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

THE PLAYERS Championship was Finau’s seventh event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational and tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

South Carolina, Iowa, USC, Texas Are Top Seeds In Women’s NCAA Tournament

The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Finds Out NCAA Tournament Destination On Selection Sunday

Utah women's basketball found out their NCAA Tournament destination on March 17 during the Sunday Selection show.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Reasons BYU Basketball Could Make An NCAA Tournament Run

Putting together your bracket and want some insight on BYU hoops, here are reasons the Cougars could make a run.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Men’s Tournament: Which Teams Are Playing In Salt Lake City?

The 2024 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket has been revealed and matchups for games to be played in Salt Lake City, Utah are set.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UConn, Purdue, Houston, North Carolina Get Top Seeding In NCAA Tournament

Defending champion Connecticut, along with Houston, Purdue and North Carolina, are the top seeds in a March Madness bracket.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Aggies Draws TCU Horned Frogs In 2024 NCAA Tournament

In a season that surpassed all expectations, USU (27-5) earned the right to wear its home whites in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Tony Finau Ties For 45th Place At THE PLAYERS Championship