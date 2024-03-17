Utah Women’s Basketball Finds Out NCAA Tournament Destination On Selection Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball found out their NCAA Tournament destination on March 17 during the Sunday Selection show.

The Utes are heading to Regional Four for the Portland bracket as a five seed and will take on 12 seed South Dakota State as their first opponent on.

This is the third year in a row the Utah women have made the Women’s NCAA Tournament, with last season being a particularly great run. Lynne Roberts and crew are now hoping to have a repeat of their Sweet 16 success if not beating it.

2023-24 Utah Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Team

The 2023-24 Utah women’s basketball team finished their regular season with a 21-9 record and a No.18 ranking in the AP Top 25.

In conference play alone, the Utes went 11-7 in a Pac-12 conference that boasts six ranked teams including Utah. The Utes were tough at home with a 12-3 record at the Huntsman Center and respectable on the road at 8-5. Utah is also 1-1 in neutral site games.

The Utes added to their win total in the Pac-12 tournament beating the ASU Sun Devils in the first round before falling to a tough UCLA Bruins team in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Despite a tough schedule and a myriad of injuries, the Utes are the only team in the country to boast four wins over Top 10 teams and are hoping to make a run with that toughness in the NCAA Tournament now that they know their destination and first opponent.

