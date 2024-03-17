On the Site:
Utah Women’s Basketball Finds Out NCAA Tournament Destination On Selection Sunday

Mar 17, 2024, 6:38 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball found out their NCAA Tournament destination on March 17 during the Sunday Selection show.

The Utes are heading to Regional Four for the Portland bracket as a five seed and will take on 12 seed South Dakota State as their first opponent on.

This is the third year in a row the Utah women have made the Women’s NCAA Tournament, with last season being a particularly great run. Lynne Roberts and crew are now hoping to have a repeat of their Sweet 16 success if not beating it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

2023-24 Utah Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Team

The 2023-24 Utah women’s basketball team finished their regular season with a 21-9 record and a No.18 ranking in the AP Top 25.

In conference play alone, the Utes went 11-7 in a Pac-12 conference that boasts six ranked teams including Utah. The Utes were tough at home with a 12-3 record at the Huntsman Center and respectable on the road at 8-5. Utah is also 1-1 in neutral site games.

The Utes added to their win total in the Pac-12 tournament beating the ASU Sun Devils in the first round before falling to a tough UCLA Bruins team in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Despite a tough schedule and a myriad of injuries, the Utes are the only team in the country to boast four wins over Top 10 teams and are hoping to make a run with that toughness in the NCAA Tournament now that they know their destination and first opponent.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

