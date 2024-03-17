Tip-Off Time, TV Info Revealed For BYU’s NCAA Tournament Opener Against Duquesne

OMAHA, Neb. – BYU basketball will face the Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Hours after the matchup was revealed, the tip-off time and TV info were also announced.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports’ Exclusive Coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Tips Off Tuesday, March 19 🏀 Full Release: https://t.co/EIFf83HKyM pic.twitter.com/IvJSbHSvDr — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 18, 2024

No. 6-seed BYU will face 11-seed Duquesne at 10:40 a.m. (MT) on TruTV inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

BYU versus Duquesne will be the second game to tip off on Thursday during the first day of NCAA Tournament action. The first game to start the day is Michigan State against Mississippi State at 10:15 a.m. (MT) on CBS.

Announcers for the game will include Tom McCarthy as play-by-play voice, with Deb Antonelli and Avery Johnson as analysts and AJ Ross as the sideline reporter.

How To Watch BYU Basketball On TruTV

TruTV is one of four networks that televise NCAA Tournament games each year.

The Turner-owned station is available on DirecTV, Dish, and Xfinity cable and satellite subscriptions. TruTV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

The channel number from TruTV is 242 on Dish and 246 on DirecTV. For Salt Lake City Xfinity customers, TruTV is on channel 736.

How To Listen To BYU Basketball in the NCAA Tournament

If you don’t have access to TruTV, you can listen to the broadcast on KSL NewsRadio in Utah, the legacy home of BYU basketball, at 102.7 FM and 1160 AM.

BYU vs. Duquesne

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Arena: CHI Health Center

Tip-Off: 10:40 a.m. (MT)/11:40 a.m. (CT)

TV: TruTV

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah)

