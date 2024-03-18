On the Site:
Utah Women's Basketball Drops One Spot In AP Poll Ahead Of NCAA Tournament Appearance

Mar 18, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (22-10, 12-8 in conference play) dropped one spot to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll released ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, March 18.

The Utes women had two strong showings in the Pac-12 Tournament- one a win over Arizona State and the other a heartbreaking loss to UCLA. Now the Utah will be turning their attention to South Dakota State as their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 19 AP Top 25: March 18, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0)
  2. Iowa Hawkeyes (29-4)
  3. USC Trojans (26-5)
  4. Texas Longhorns (28-4)
  5. Stanford (28-5)
  6. UCLA Bruins (25-6)
  7. Ohio State (25-5)
  8. LSU Tigers (28-5)
  9. Notre Dame (26-6)
  10. UConn Huskies (28-5)
  11. North Carolina State (27-6)
  12. Oregon State (24-7)
  13. Virgina Tech (24-7)
  14. Indiana Hoosiers (24-5)
  15. Kansas State (25-6)
  16. Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-2)
  17. Colorado Buffaloes (22-9)
  18. Oklahoma Sooners (22-8)
  19. Baylor Bears (24-7)
  20. UNLV Rebels (27-2)
  21. Utah Utes (22-10)
  22. Syracuse Orange (23-7)
  23. Louisville Cardinal (24-9)
  24. Creighton Blue Jays (25-5)
  25. Fairfield (28-1)

Follow the Utah Utes In The NCAA Tournament With KSL Sports

The Utah now turns their attention to their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with 12 seed South Dakota State.

Utah and the Jackrabbits will tipoff on Saturday, March 23 at 8:00 pm MT with the game televised on ESPN.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

If the Utes prevail, they will play another game on Monday, March 25 against the winner of Gonzaga and UC Irvine.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

