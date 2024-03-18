BYU, USU Back-To-Back In Final AP Men’s Top 25 Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY – After a season of roller coaster-like swings, the BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies are left standing to represent the Beehive State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

BYU ends the regular season ranked for 16 weeks in the AP Top 25. Utah State was ranked for nine weeks of the 2023-24 season.

Utah State heads to Indianapolis

After a banner regular season and semifinal loss in the Mountain West Championships, the Aggies (27-5, 14-4) were rewarded with an eight-seed and first-round matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Utah State will be in Indianapolis for the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Eight-seed USU tangles with ninth-seeded TCU at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 22. Tip-off is at 7:55 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on TBS.

BYU rewarded with East Region six-seed

The Cougars (23-10, 10-8) more than held their own in the first season of Big 12 play, finishing fifth in likely the most challenging conference in college basketball.

Behind the Big 12 boost, BYU received a six-seed in the East region and a trip to Omaha, Nebraska. No. 6-seed BYU will face 11-seed Duquesne at 10:40 a.m. (MT) on TruTV inside the CHI Health Center on Thursday, March 21.

Where do the BYU & USU land in the final AP Top 25?

Week of March 18, 2024

UConn (31-3) Houston (30-4) Purdue (29-4) Iowa St. (27-7) North Carolina (27-7) Tennessee (24-8) Auburn (27-7) Marquette (25-9) Arizona (25-8) Illinois (26-8) Creighton (23-9) Kentucky (23-9) Duke (24-8) Baylor (23-10) Saint Mary’s (26-7) South Carolina (26-7) Kansas (22-10) Gonzaga (25-7) Alabama (21-11) Utah State (27-6) BYU (23-10) Texas Tech (23-10) Wisconsin (22-13) San Diego St. (24-10) Washington St. (24-9)

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 134, Florida 120, Nevada 51, NC State 36, James Madison 31, Dayton 27, Drake 26, Oregon 12, Colorado 10, Nebraska 7, Texas 7, Boise St. 6, McNeese St. 6, Clemson 5, Mississippi St. 5, South Florida 3, Colorado St. 3, FAU 2.

Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24