On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU, USU Back-To-Back In Final AP Men’s Top 25 Rankings

Mar 18, 2024, 11:34 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After a season of roller coaster-like swings, the BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies are left standing to represent the Beehive State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

BYU ends the regular season ranked for 16 weeks in the AP Top 25. Utah State was ranked for nine weeks of the 2023-24 season.

Utah State heads to Indianapolis

After a banner regular season and semifinal loss in the Mountain West Championships, the Aggies (27-5, 14-4) were rewarded with an eight-seed and first-round matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs.

RELATED: Utah State Draws TCU Horned Frogs In 2024 NCAA Tournament

Utah State will be in Indianapolis for the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Eight-seed USU tangles with ninth-seeded TCU at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 22. Tip-off is at 7:55 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on TBS.

BYU rewarded with East Region six-seed

The Cougars (23-10, 10-8) more than held their own in the first season of Big 12 play, finishing fifth in likely the most challenging conference in college basketball.

RELATED: How BYU Basketball Stayed Resilient To Reach 2024 NCAA Tournament

Behind the Big 12 boost, BYU received a six-seed in the East region and a trip to Omaha, Nebraska. No. 6-seed BYU will face 11-seed Duquesne at 10:40 a.m. (MT) on TruTV inside the CHI Health Center on Thursday, March 21.

Where do the BYU & USU land in the final AP Top 25?

Week of March 18, 2024

  1. UConn (31-3)
  2. Houston (30-4)
  3. Purdue (29-4)
  4. Iowa St. (27-7)
  5. North Carolina (27-7)
  6. Tennessee (24-8)
  7. Auburn (27-7)
  8. Marquette (25-9)
  9. Arizona (25-8)
  10. Illinois (26-8)
  11. Creighton (23-9)
  12. Kentucky (23-9)
  13. Duke (24-8)
  14. Baylor (23-10)
  15. Saint Mary’s (26-7)
  16. South Carolina (26-7)
  17. Kansas (22-10)
  18. Gonzaga (25-7)
  19. Alabama (21-11)
  20. Utah State (27-6)
  21. BYU (23-10)
  22. Texas Tech (23-10)
  23. Wisconsin (22-13)
  24. San Diego St. (24-10)
  25. Washington St. (24-9)

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 134, Florida 120, Nevada 51, NC State 36, James Madison 31, Dayton 27, Drake 26, Oregon 12, Colorado 10, Nebraska 7, Texas 7, Boise St. 6, McNeese St. 6, Clemson 5, Mississippi St. 5, South Florida 3, Colorado St. 3, FAU 2.

RELATED STORIES

Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty’s Ultimate Gas Station Foods Bracket

Hans and Scotty G. are on a mission to determine the ULTIMATE gas station food.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Center Aly Khalifa Before NCAA Tournament

BYU head coach Mark Pope provided an update on his starting center.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Drops One Spot In AP Poll Ahead Of NCAA Tournament Appearance

Utah women’s basketball dropped one spot to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll released ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Community Takes Pride In Utah Royals FC

Before the Utah Royals took the field in front of a record-setting crowd Saturday night, for some it was a historic moment for some fans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How BYU Basketball Stayed Resilient To Reach 2024 NCAA Tournament

BYU displayed resilience to put together a special season that led them to an NCAA Tournament bid.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Committee Dropped BYU Down To No. 6 Seed Because Of ‘No Sunday’ Rule

BYU dropped to a lower seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament due to its "No Sunday" policy.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

BYU, USU Back-To-Back In Final AP Men’s Top 25 Rankings