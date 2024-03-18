On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Hans & Scotty’s Ultimate Gas Station Foods Bracket

Mar 18, 2024, 11:59 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Hans and Scotty G. are on a mission to determine the ULTIMATE gas station food.

Voting rounds are as follows:

  • Round 1: March 18-March 22
  • Round 2: March 22-March 27
  • Round 3: March 27-April 1
  • Round 4: April 1-April 5
  • Round 5: April 5-April 8

Rounds end and begin at Noon when the Hans & Scotty show begins on KSL Sports Zone. You can tune in here.

Make sure you’re following the guys on social media to let them know how you feel about the bracket.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Center Aly Khalifa Before NCAA Tournament

BYU head coach Mark Pope provided an update on his starting center.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, USU Back-To-Back In Final AP Men’s Top 25 Rankings

BYU ends the regular season ranked for 16 weeks in the AP Top 25. Utah State was ranked for nine weeks of the 2023-24 season. 

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Drops One Spot In AP Poll Ahead Of NCAA Tournament Appearance

Utah women’s basketball dropped one spot to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll released ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Community Takes Pride In Utah Royals FC

Before the Utah Royals took the field in front of a record-setting crowd Saturday night, for some it was a historic moment for some fans.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How BYU Basketball Stayed Resilient To Reach 2024 NCAA Tournament

BYU displayed resilience to put together a special season that led them to an NCAA Tournament bid.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Committee Dropped BYU Down To No. 6 Seed Because Of ‘No Sunday’ Rule

BYU dropped to a lower seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament due to its "No Sunday" policy.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Hans & Scotty’s Ultimate Gas Station Foods Bracket