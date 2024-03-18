Hans & Scotty’s Ultimate Gas Station Foods Bracket

Hans and Scotty G. are on a mission to determine the ULTIMATE gas station food.

Voting rounds are as follows:

Round 1: March 18-March 22

Round 2: March 22-March 27

Round 3: March 27-April 1

Round 4: April 1-April 5

Round 5: April 5-April 8

Rounds end and begin at Noon when the Hans & Scotty show begins on KSL Sports Zone. You can tune in here.

Make sure you’re following the guys on social media to let them know how you feel about the bracket.