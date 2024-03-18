On the Site:
Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Aggies Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Mar 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana— After a season that defied all logical preseason expectations, the drama of Selection Sunday had shifted from if to when and where for Utah State. For the fifth time in program history, the Aggies received an at-large bid, sending the team east to open the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Eight-seed Utah State drew the ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs from the Big 12 Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, March 22. Tip-off is at 7:55 p.m. MT.

USU’s eight-seed equals the best seed (2019) and is the second single-digit seed in program history.

Utah State is 2-0 all-time against TCU, with the last matchup in 1982.

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9)

The Horned Frogs are making their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. They are one of eight Big 12 teams to make this year’s tournament field.

TCU was eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament by No. 1 seed Houston in the quarterfinals after finishing tied for seventh in the Big 12 regular season standings.

TCU is led by senior forward Emanuel Miller, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 11.3 points, and senior guard Micah Peavy averages 11.1 points per game.

The Horned Frogs score 79.2 points per game while allowing 71.2. The team averages 17 assists per night while turning the basketball over less than 13 times per game. Nelson and Anderson combined to average 6.6 assists against 4.3 giveaways.

Nelson Jr. is the son of Jameer Nelson, a 14-year NBA veteran, and current Delaware Blue Coats (G-League) Assistant GM.

The Aggies and Horned Frogs will tangle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 22. Tip-off is at 7:55 p.m. MT with the game airing on TBS.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

