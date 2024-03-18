Markkanen Questionable As Jazz Host Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen may return to the Utah Jazz lineup on Monday as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Markkanen has missed the team’s last six games due to a quad bruise suffered against the Miami Heat on March 2.

The Jazz are 2-4 in their last six outings without Markkanen, including Saturday’s 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jazz Will Have Fuller Roster Against Timberwolves

With Markkanen appears likely to make his return, the Jazz will feature a more complete roster against the Timberwolves than they have in either of their last two contests.

John Collins is not listed on the team’s injury report after sitting out Saturday’s game due to rest.

"I need to build chemistry with the young guys… I think we can finish out this year strong." Lauri meets with the media and talks about his potential return, playing with Mike Conley, what he's seeing from the rookies and more

Kris Dunn missed Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks also due to rest.

Jordan Clarkson remains out for the Jazz due to a groin injury.

Gobert Questionable Against Jazz

While former Jazzman Mike Conley had a strong 25-point showing in his return to Utah on Saturday, former franchise centerpiece Rudy Gobert missed the game due to a rib injury.

Gobert is listed as questionable to return against the Jazz.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game at Utah: QUESTIONABLE

Anderson – Right Shoulder Pain

Gobert – Left Rib Sprain

Morris – Left Hamstring Strain OUT

Clark – Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab

Nix – Two-Way Contract

Towns – Left Meniscus Tear — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 17, 2024

Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable on the Timberwolves injury report due to a shoulder strain, while guard Monte Morris is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

The Timberwolves own the third-best record in the West at 46-21, one game back of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

