On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Markkanen Questionable As Jazz Host Timberwolves

Mar 18, 2024, 1:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen may return to the Utah Jazz lineup on Monday as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Markkanen has missed the team’s last six games due to a quad bruise suffered against the Miami Heat on March 2.

The Jazz are 2-4 in their last six outings without Markkanen, including Saturday’s 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jazz Will Have Fuller Roster Against Timberwolves

With Markkanen appears likely to make his return, the Jazz will feature a more complete roster against the Timberwolves than they have in either of their last two contests.

John Collins is not listed on the team’s injury report after sitting out Saturday’s game due to rest.

Kris Dunn missed Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks also due to rest.

Jordan Clarkson remains out for the Jazz due to a groin injury.

Gobert Questionable Against Jazz

While former Jazzman Mike Conley had a strong 25-point showing in his return to Utah on Saturday, former franchise centerpiece Rudy Gobert missed the game due to a rib injury.

Gobert is listed as questionable to return against the Jazz.

Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable on the Timberwolves injury report due to a shoulder strain, while guard Monte Morris is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

The Timberwolves own the third-best record in the West at 46-21, one game back of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Adversity Has Prepared Utah Women’s Basketball For Rigors Of NCAA Tournament

Utah women's basketball will be making their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament this coming Saturday.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

CB Taron Johnson Signs Record Deal With Buffalo Bills

Former Weber State standout Taron Johnson signed a record three-year extension to remain with the Buffalo Bills through the 2027 season.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

CB Michael Davis Signs With Washington Commanders

Former BYU Cougars defensive back Michael Davis signed a deal with the Washington Commanders after spending seven years in L.A.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Duquesne Coach Announces Retirement Leading Up To NCAA Matchup With BYU

BYU's first round NCAA Tournament opponent will be playing with extra motivation for their head coach.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Aggies Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Eight-seed Utah State drew the ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, March 22. Tip-off is at 7:55 p.m. MT. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty’s Ultimate Gas Station Foods Bracket

Hans and Scotty G. are on a mission to determine the ULTIMATE gas station food.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Markkanen Questionable As Jazz Host Timberwolves