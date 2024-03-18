On the Site:
CB Michael Davis Signs With Washington Commanders

Mar 18, 2024, 2:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars defensive back Michael Davis signed a free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

Michael Davis joins Commanders

The Commanders announced Davis’ addition on Monday, March 18.

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

Davis is headed to Washington after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season, Davis helped the Chargers to a 5-12 record.

In 17 games, the BYU product recorded 62 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, one interception, and 10 pass breakups.

In 2023, the Commanders posted a 4-13 record.

Washington has a new head coach and will start a new quarterback in 2024. The Commanders own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

About Michael Davis

Before his NFL career, the Glendale, California native played at BYU from 2013-16.

During his four seasons with the Cougars, Davis played wide receiver and defensive back. Davis switched to the defensive side of the game after his freshman year.

At BYU, Davis recorded 109 total tackles, 90 solo tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, one interception, 15 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

In 2017, Davis signed with the Chargers after he wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft.

Davis signed a three-year extension to stay in Los Angeles in 2021.

During his seven seasons with the Chargers, Davis recorded 348 total tackles, 275 solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, one touchdown, and 69 pass breakups.

He played in 107 games for the Chargers.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

