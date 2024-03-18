CB Taron Johnson Signs Record Deal With Buffalo Bills

On the Site:
Mar 18, 2024, 2:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson signed a record three-year extension to remain with the Buffalo Bills through the 2027 season.

Taron Johnson signs record contract with Bills

Buffalo announced Johnson’s deal on Monday, March 18.

The former Weber State standout has spent his entire NFL career with the Bills.

“The Buffalo Bills signed nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday afternoon,” the team said in a statement. “Johnson is now the league’s highest paid nickel back after earning his first spot on the second team AP All-Pro team after the 2023 season.”

Johnson’s new deal surpasses the record-breaking deal signed by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore earlier in March.

“The six-year veteran played the second-most snaps of any Bills defender last season, earning an 80.4 PFF grade and his 8.2 yards per route allowed was the fourth-best rate in the NFL, according to Player Profiler,” the Bills’ statement continued.

Last season, Johnson helped the Bills to an 11-6 record in the regular season. Buffalo reached the AFC Divisional Round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2023, Johnson recorded 98 total tackles, 72 solo tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass breakups in 17 regular season games.

About Taron Johnson

Before his professional career, Johnson was a standout player at Weber State.

The Sacramento, California native played at Weber State from 2014-17. During his Wildcat career, Johnson was named a First Team All-American selection and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. He helped Weber State to back-to-back playoff appearances and a Big Sky title in his final season.

After his time with the Wildcats, Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his six seasons in the league, Johnson has recorded 450 total tackles, 335 solo tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 39 pass breakups in 88 regular season contests.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

CB Taron Johnson Signs Record Deal With Buffalo Bills