TV Info & Tip-Off Time Released For Utah State’s First Round Game Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – After learning its destination with the rest of the country on Selection Sunday, No. 20 Utah State will be one of the last games of the first round when they take the court against TCU.

Eight-seed USU (27-5, 14-4) will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, March 22, for a Midwest Region first-round matchup with ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9). Tip-off is at 7:55 p.m. MT and will be aired on TBS.

The Aggies end the season ranked 20th in the final AP Top 25. This will be the the fifth time the USU enters the NCAA Tournament nationally ranked. 2023-24 marks the second time in school history the team has been nationally ranked for at least nine weeks. The 1959-60 team holds the school record as it was ranked for 11 weeks.

Utah State is 2-0 all-time against TCU, with the last matchup in 1982. Friday will be the sixth time the Aggies have played a Big 12 team in the Big Dance. 11th-seeded USU lost 65-53 to six-seed Texas Tech in 2021.

How To Watch No. 8 USU vs. No. 9 TCU First Round

TBS is one of four networks televising the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) is on DirecTV, Dish, and Xfinity cable and satellite subscriptions. TruTV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

Utah State Aggies vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Date: Friday, March 22

Tip-Off: 7:55 p.m. MT

TV: TBS

Radio: KSLSportsZone with Scott Garrard

