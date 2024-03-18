On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
TV Info & Tip-Off Time Released For Utah State’s First Round Game Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Mar 18, 2024, 4:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – After learning its destination with the rest of the country on Selection Sunday, No. 20 Utah State will be one of the last games of the first round when they take the court against TCU.

Eight-seed USU (27-5, 14-4) will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, March 22, for a Midwest Region first-round matchup with ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9). Tip-off is at 7:55 p.m. MT and will be aired on TBS.

Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Aggies Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Aggies end the season ranked 20th in the final AP Top 25. This will be the the fifth time the USU enters the NCAA Tournament nationally ranked. 2023-24 marks the second time in school history the team has been nationally ranked for at least nine weeks. The 1959-60 team holds the school record as it was ranked for 11 weeks.

Utah State is 2-0 all-time against TCU, with the last matchup in 1982. Friday will be the sixth time the Aggies have played a Big 12 team in the Big Dance. 11th-seeded USU lost 65-53 to six-seed Texas Tech in 2021.

RELATED: Utah State Draws TCU Horned Frogs In 2024 NCAA Tournament

How To Watch No. 8 USU vs. No. 9 TCU First Round

TBS is one of four networks televising the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) is on DirecTV, Dish, and Xfinity cable and satellite subscriptions. TruTV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

RELATED: BYU, USU Back-To-Back In Final AP Men’s Top 25 Rankings

Utah State Aggies vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Date: Friday, March 22

Tip-Off: 7:55 p.m. MT

TV: TBS

Radio: KSLSportsZone with Scott Garrard

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

