Stevenson Sylvester Loves Versatility Of NFL Draft Prospect Jonah Elliss

Mar 18, 2024, 4:16 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYKSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Jonah Elliss

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Elliss’ potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 17.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the former Utah standout “gets to the ball” and is a “great all-around player.”

“What I love about Jonah Elliss is he’s versatile,” Sylvester said. “I see him as a 3-4 defensive end.”

The former NFL player added the Elliss needs to improve his technique. However, Sylvester isn’t concerned about his ability to get better. The defensive end has improved every season at Utah.

“He’s got a great pedigree,” Sylvester said.

The analyst said that Elliss has the potential to be a great player. Sylvester projects Elliss as a late second round pick.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Elliss, see the video above.

About Jonah Elliss

Before his time at the University of Utah, Elliss was a standout player at Moscow Senior High School in Idaho.

After his first two years in Salt Lake City, the defensive end had a breakout season as a junior in 2023.

However, Elliss suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 that forced him to end his Utah career a few games early.

Last season, Elliss had 37 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 10 games played.

In 35 career games for the Utes, Elliss recorded 78 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 16 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Ellis declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in January.

The defensive end is the son of former NFL player Luther Elliss and the brother of NFL players Noah, Christian, and Kaden Elliss.

Jonah Elliss’ measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 248 lbs.

Arm: 33″

Hand: 10 1/2’’

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

