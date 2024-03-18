Stevenson Sylvester Loves Versatility Of NFL Draft Prospect Jonah Elliss

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Live analyst and former NFL player Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss.

2024 NFL Draft Prospect Jonah Elliss

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Elliss’ potential as an NFL player and his fit at the next level during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, March 17.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, Sylvester said that the former Utah standout “gets to the ball” and is a “great all-around player.”

“What I love about Jonah Elliss is he’s versatile,” Sylvester said. “I see him as a 3-4 defensive end.”

Utah ED Jonah Elliss has a solid array of pass rush moves. That inside spin counter is a winner! #2024NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/sEiLtdCISW — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) February 20, 2024

The former NFL player added the Elliss needs to improve his technique. However, Sylvester isn’t concerned about his ability to get better. The defensive end has improved every season at Utah.

“He’s got a great pedigree,” Sylvester said.

The analyst said that Elliss has the potential to be a great player. Sylvester projects Elliss as a late second round pick.

Utah Edge Jonah Elliss has been one of the biggest breakout players in all of college football this season. One of the reasons: a vicious spin move that OTs have had no answer for all year. pic.twitter.com/WKxGg7cCPY — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2023

About Jonah Elliss

Before his time at the University of Utah, Elliss was a standout player at Moscow Senior High School in Idaho.

After his first two years in Salt Lake City, the defensive end had a breakout season as a junior in 2023.

However, Elliss suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 that forced him to end his Utah career a few games early.

@Utah_Football edge rusher Jonah Elliss isn’t generating enough chatter. Does impressive work at a premium position. Features a variety of moves including a bull jerk we see here against Florida. pic.twitter.com/AsGf9zOE0p — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) March 15, 2024

Last season, Elliss had 37 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 10 games played.

In 35 career games for the Utes, Elliss recorded 78 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 16 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Ellis declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in January.

The defensive end is the son of former NFL player Luther Elliss and the brother of NFL players Noah, Christian, and Kaden Elliss.

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 248 lbs.

Arm: 33″

Hand: 10 1/2’’

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.

