How To Watch Utah Men’s Basketball Vs. UC Irvine In NIT First Round

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are making their first postseason appearance since 2017 as a second seed in the NIT against UC Irvine.

While not the quite the NCAA Tournament, this is a major step in the right direction for Craig Smith and the Utes in year three of his tenure.

It is also a great opportunity for fans to enjoy one of the greatest Utes to play in the Huntsman Center in recent memory one more time (and possibly more) in Branden Carlson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

How To Watch Utah Vs. UC Irvine In Round One Of The NIT

WHEN: Tuesday, March 19

Tuesday, March 19 WHERE: Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah TIME: 9:00 pm MT

9:00 pm MT CHANNEL: ESPN2

ESPN2 TICKET INFO: Utah Tickets

A Quick Scout Of UC Irvine

The Utes have a rather quick turnaround after accepting the bid to play in the NIT and finding out their first opponent.

Utah head coach Craig Smith was on hand Monday afternoon to give a little insight into Utah’s excitement level to play in the NIT and what the Anteaters are all about.

“It’s been a whirlwind getting ready for UC Irvine,” Smith said. “These guys have won 24 games. Coach Turner has been there a long time and has had a lot of very good teams. I think it was a few years back when they beat K-State in the NCAA Tournament. I have some familiarity with their program from when I was at Utah State, we played them at their place.”

🏆 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆 The Anteaters take home the regular season title for the second consecutive year!#StillHungry | #TogetherWeZot pic.twitter.com/OvCxDVczHZ — UCI Men’s Basketball (@UCImbb) March 8, 2024

As for this season’s version of UC Irvine, Smith thinks Utah will have their work cut out for them but is excited for the challenge the Anteaters bring.

“They are big,” Smith said. “Their starting center is 7’1″ and 265 lbs. They have great size. They pound it inside and they have a winning pedigree. This program has won a lot of games for a long period of time. They are very good on both sides of the ball. Their starting point guard is No. 2 in the country in assists including the last five games averaging just over nine per game. Then, they play a lot of guys. I think they have 11 guys on their roster that average double-digit minutes per game.”

Utah Fans Can Expect To See All Of Their Favorite Players On The Court

There has been a lot of discussion about the postseason in college basketball, the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up during it, and players no longer wanting to risk injury in a “meaningless” tournament.

Utah fans can rest assured the Runnin’ Utes do not feel that way and they can in fact count on seeing the big names take the court in the NIT.

“There was never a doubt in my mind as to what we should do,” Smith said. “It’s important to play to help your program, to help your individual players keep getting better- it’s hard to simulate games. There is also a championship to be won. I did talk to all of the guys and a common theme I consistently heard from guys is that they want to play. This is the closest-knit team, most together team I’ve ever experienced. We want to keep this thing rolling and want to play for each other and see what we can do.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports