On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Men’s Basketball Vs. UC Irvine In NIT First Round

Mar 18, 2024, 4:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes are making their first postseason appearance since 2017 as a second seed in the NIT against UC Irvine.

While not the quite the NCAA Tournament, this is a major step in the right direction for Craig Smith and the Utes in year three of his tenure.

It is also a great opportunity for fans to enjoy one of the greatest Utes to play in the Huntsman Center in recent memory one more time (and possibly more) in Branden Carlson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

How To Watch Utah Vs. UC Irvine In Round One Of The NIT

  • WHEN: Tuesday, March 19
  • WHERE: Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TIME: 9:00 pm MT
  • CHANNEL: ESPN2
  • TICKET INFO: Utah Tickets

A Quick Scout Of UC Irvine

The Utes have a rather quick turnaround after accepting the bid to play in the NIT and finding out their first opponent.

Utah head coach Craig Smith was on hand Monday afternoon to give a little insight into Utah’s excitement level to play in the NIT and what the Anteaters are all about.

“It’s been a whirlwind getting ready for UC Irvine,” Smith said. “These guys have won 24 games. Coach Turner has been there a long time and has had a lot of very good teams. I think it was a few years back when they beat K-State in the NCAA Tournament. I have some familiarity with their program from when I was at Utah State, we played them at their place.”

As for this season’s version of UC Irvine, Smith thinks Utah will have their work cut out for them but is excited for the challenge the Anteaters bring.

“They are big,” Smith said. “Their starting center is 7’1″ and 265 lbs. They have great size. They pound it inside and they have a winning pedigree. This program has won a lot of games for a long period of time. They are very good on both sides of the ball. Their starting point guard is No. 2 in the country in assists including the last five games averaging just over nine per game. Then, they play a lot of guys. I think they have 11 guys on their roster that average double-digit minutes per game.”

Utah Fans Can Expect To See All Of Their Favorite Players On The Court

There has been a lot of discussion about the postseason in college basketball, the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up during it, and players no longer wanting to risk injury in a “meaningless” tournament.

Utah fans can rest assured the Runnin’ Utes do not feel that way and they can in fact count on seeing the big names take the court in the NIT.

“There was never a doubt in my mind as to what we should do,” Smith said. “It’s important to play to help your program, to help your individual players keep getting better- it’s hard to simulate games. There is also a championship to be won. I did talk to all of the guys and a common theme I consistently heard from guys is that they want to play. This is the closest-knit team, most together team I’ve ever experienced. We want to keep this thing rolling and want to play for each other and see what we can do.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Loves Versatility Of NFL Draft Prospect Jonah Elliss

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2024 NFL Draft prospect and former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info & Tip-Off Time Released For Utah State’s First Round Game Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The No. 20 Utah State Aggies will be one of the last games of the first round when they take the court against TCU.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: NCAA Tournament Predictions For BYU Basketball

How far will BYU basketball advance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? The Cougar Sports Saturday crew shares their predictions.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Adversity Has Prepared Utah Women’s Basketball For Rigors Of NCAA Tournament

Utah women's basketball will be making their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament this coming Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

CB Taron Johnson Signs Record Deal With Buffalo Bills

Former Weber State standout Taron Johnson signed a record three-year extension to remain with the Buffalo Bills through the 2027 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

CB Michael Davis Signs With Washington Commanders

Former BYU Cougars defensive back Michael Davis signed a deal with the Washington Commanders after spending seven years in L.A.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

How To Watch Utah Men’s Basketball Vs. UC Irvine In NIT First Round