Utah Gymnastics Rock Solid In NQS As They Turn Attention To Pac-12 Championships

Mar 18, 2024, 5:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks are rock solid at No. 5 in the country in the latest NQS rankings for college gymnastics after posting a season high score at home to wrap up the regular season.

Utah sent a phenomenal senior class out on the right note last Friday night, posting a 198.300 for a season high in 2024.

While that score doesn’t count towards Utah’s overall National Qualifying Score (as of now) it did help push a slightly lower 198 score they earned against Stanford into the mix. (See further NQS calculation explanation below.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

The Red Rocks continue to sit in a good spot to make another run at the National Championship in April with room yet to improve.

How NQS Is Calculated

For a more in-depth look at NQS, how college gymnastics is ranked and why, you can check out this article here.

To keep things simple for the purposes of this article here are the basics:

NQS is calculated using a team’s top six scores from their 10-13 meet season (Conference Championships count in this number).

Three of those six scores need to be road or neutral-site scores in an effort to eliminate home bias for a team.

Next, the highest score of the six is removed and the remaining five scores are then averaged to form a team’s NQS.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In NQS Rankings According To Road To Nationals

*NQS On Road To Nationals After Week 11

  1. Oklahoma- 198.474
  2. Cal- 198.180
  3. LSU- 198.125
  4. Florida- 197.905
  5. Utah- 197.840
  6. Kentucky- 197.810

Red Rocks Bring Attention To Pac-12 Championships

The Red Rocks, along with the rest of the Pac-12 will now turn their attention to the Conference Championships.

The Conference of Champions will flood Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23 to crown one last champion before all the schools head their separate ways.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington will be competing on the Maverik Center podium in the first quad event of the day at 1:00 pm MT.

Utah, Cal, UCLA, and Oregon State will then take the podium floor in the day’s second quad event in the Maverik Center at 6:00 pm MT.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

